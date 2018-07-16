The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne has joined Bradford City on a season-long loan deal.

Payne will join up with former Town man Michael Collins, who was appointed head coach of the League One Bantams earlier this summer.

The creative midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at Oxford United before being recalled and sent back out temporarily to Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old clinched promotion to the Championship with Rovers last term and scored in their final match of the season against his previous loan side.

His final goal of the season took his 2017/18 tally to eight in his 52 appearances for the Us and Blackburn.

Payne's Town contract runs to the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but the Terriers do have the option of extending his deal by an extra year.

In his 28 appearances for Town in their promotion season, the former Southend United man netted four goals, including a famous winner against Newcastle United at St James' Park.