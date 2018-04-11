The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has been linked with a summer move to La Liga side Celta Vigo, according to the latest media reports.

Onda Deportiva Galicia Sur claim Celta’s sporting director Felipe Minambres holds a ‘keen interest’ in the 21-year-old midfielder, whose Premier League season had been disrupted by injury.

The Dane joined the Terriers as a 17-year-old back in 2014 and has gone on to make 60 first-team appearances, including 12 top-flight appearances this campaign.

After missing the end Town's triumphant SkyBet Championship promotion through injury, Billing was then forced to undergo ankle surgery last October sustained during a Premier League defeat at Swansea City.

Since then he has struggled to dislodge the central midfield partnership of Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg but produced a stand-out performance in the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester United in February.

Celta Vigo, currently 9th the the table, hold a strong tradition of fielding Scandinavian players and currently have two Denmark internationals – Daniel Wass and Pione Sisto – on their books.