The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Regan Booty has joined Aldershot Town on loan for the 2018/19 National League season.

The 20-year-old Town Academy graduate will get his first taste of senior football with the Shots after being named on the bench by head coach David Wagner in a number of the Terriers' cup matches over the last two seasons.

Town have the ability to recall Booty from his loan spell at the Recreation Ground during the January transfer window.

Booty joined Town at Under 9 level and made his way up through the ranks, signing his first professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday.

He won the Professional Development League title with the Under 21s in 2016 before making his first non-competitive appearance for the Terriers against Liverpool in the Shankly Trophy the same year.

The Holmfirth-based Booty is contracted to the Terriers until next summer, but the club have the option of extending his deal for another season.

Last season Aldershot finished fifth in the National League, losing in the play-off qualifying round to Ebbsfleet United.