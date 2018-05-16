Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, May 16 .

Things are beginning to settle down after Town's remarkable survival from Premier League relegation, which was achieved with back-to-back draws picked up at Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Terriers finished their maiden Premier League campaign in 16th place on 37 points - a fantastic return for a side written off by all at the start of the season.

Thoughts have now turned to the future of the club and head coach David Wagner.

The German has become hot property after his heroics in West Yorkshire, but the fans - and chairman Dean Hoyle - will be hoping the boss stays for Town's second season in the world's most expensive football league.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window set to open in less than 24 hours.