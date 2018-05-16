Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, May 16 .
Things are beginning to settle down after Town's remarkable survival from Premier League relegation, which was achieved with back-to-back draws picked up at Manchester City and Chelsea.
The Terriers finished their maiden Premier League campaign in 16th place on 37 points - a fantastic return for a side written off by all at the start of the season.
Thoughts have now turned to the future of the club and head coach David Wagner.
The German has become hot property after his heroics in West Yorkshire, but the fans - and chairman Dean Hoyle - will be hoping the boss stays for Town's second season in the world's most expensive football league.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window set to open in less than 24 hours.
Transfer gossip: Huddersfield Town in race to sign Kosovo playmaker
Huddersfield Town are chasing Schalke forward Donis Avdijaj according to the Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old was rated highly as a teenager but the German club are said to have lost patience with the Kosovo international and are ready to let him go.
Reports suggest he will cost around £2.5 million this summer but Town face competition from fellow Premier League suitors Newcastle United and newly manager-less Everton FC.
Transfer gossip: Man City eyeing Premier League centre-backs
A bidding war could break out as a number of top clubs are eyeing Leicester defender Harry Maguire, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper said the 25-year-old centre back is wanted by Manchester City, as well as a number of other top Premier League clubs, and will be subject of close attention when he plays for England at this summer’s World Cup.
Another potential arrival at the Etihad is West Brom defender Jonny Evans. The Daily Mirror reports the Northern Ireland international could leave the club for £3million following the Baggies’ relegation, with Manchester City in pole position to take the club captain on.
Statement from Everton after Sam Allardyce sacking
A director at Everton, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, has said:
“On behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months. Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that.
“However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately. Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future.”
Everton sack Sam Allardyce
Everton have announced they have sacked Sam Allardyce. More on this when we get it.
England squad
England manager Gareth Southgate will pick his final 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup later today.
There have already been some high profile omissions with jack Wilshere and Joe Hart set to miss out.
Midfield has been highlighted as a key weak area for England ahead of the competition - is there anyone from Town who could fill that slot?...
The squad is expected to be announced at around 1pm.