Today kicks off the summer transfer window, with Premier League sides now able to buy and sell in preparation for next season.
Although clubs will already have a number of scouted stars on their radar, it will be interesting to see how the window develops with a World Cup looming on the horizon.
Although sides will want to get deals done early, players inevitably put themselves in the shop window during the tournament, so expect more eye-watering sums of money to fly around later in the window.
Town like to get their deals done early however, so fingers crossed we get deals for both players and for head coach David Wagner sorted over the coming weeks.
As mentioned at the top of this blog, the summer transfer window has now officially opened!
Check out everything you need to know about it
