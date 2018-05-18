Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, May 18 .
It's the second day of the summer transfer window, with Premier League sides now able to buy and sell in preparation for next season.
And with a World Cup looming on the horizon, some may want to push through deals before it kicks-off in earnest next month with Town boss David Wagner a notoriously early shopper.
Clubs are also in the process of releasing their retained list for next year with plenty of free agents to be had while there are managerial vacancies to be filled at Arsenal , Everton and West Ham United .
The only thing certain is that there will be plenty of business to be done across the leagues as well as some eye-watering sums of money flying around!
Daly goal for England at U17 Euros
And here is his winner against Israel...
Huddersfield Town youngster shines for England at U17 Euros
Huddersfield Town youngster Matty Daly played a starring roll for England at the U17 Euros.
The Three Lions’ campaign, of which Daly played every game, came to an end last night when they lost to the Netherlands in the semi-final.
The goalless game went to penalties and England lost 6-5 but 17-year-old Daly scored England’s second spot kick.
He also scored the winner in England’s opening group game against Israel on May 4.
Gareth Southgate was watching on from the stands and will no doubt have been impressed with Daly’s performance in a deep-lying midfield roll.
The versatile youngster also played left-midfield and number ten for his country at last week’s tournament.
Chelsea target Manchester United and Arsenal players
Chelsea have been linked with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
The Blues are expected to appoint a new manager to replace Antonio Conte after tomorrow’s FA Cup Final and Frenchman Martial is at the top of a list of new players they will offer to the incoming boss, according to the Mail.
The Sun report that Welsh international Ramsey is also on that list as speculation over his Gunners future continues to grow.
Town release six players
Huddersfield Town have confirmed their retained list for the the 2018/19 season. Six players, including Rob Green, have been released and Dean Whitehead’s retirement has been confirmed.