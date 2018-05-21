Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, May 21 .
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers as well as the best lines from their rivals and across the leagues.
Sean Scannell
Town winger Sean Scannell has switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.
Scannell had been called up to the Republic squad in 2008 but did not feature, allowing the 27-year-old to switch to Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland.
The forward, whose father is Northern Irish, will be available to O’Neill for the upcoming Nations League campaign, which starts against Bosnia and Herzegovina in September.
On the switch, Northern Ireland boss O’Neill told Belfast Live:
Sean has submitted all the paperwork. He has a shoulder injury at the moment, but he is a player who will come into the equation for us come September.
If you look at Niall (McGinn) and Jamie (Ward) who play in that position – they are both in their 30s. There is an element of making a succession plan in terms of where we need players.
Someone like Sean coming in would be good. It would be pleasing to get him on board.”
Liverpool youngster linked
Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.
The Birmingham Mail claim the prospect is attracting interest from Town, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Rangers after scoring seven goals on loan at Hull City last season.
The 21-year-old has represented Wales at youth level, as well as being handed three caps for the senior side.
