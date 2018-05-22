Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, May 22 .
The summer transfer window may only be a few days old but there is still plenty to talk about from both a player and managerial perspective.
Signings have already been made with the finalisation of Liverpool's capture of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig the biggest deal so far at an incredible £60m.
There also seems to be movement on the managerial front with Arsenal, Stoke City and West Ham United all appearing to be close to appointing new managers ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.
And of course, Town fans are also waiting on news from the John Smith's Stadium after the club unveiled Olaf Rebbe as their new Sporting Director at the weekend.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
West London Switch?
The Express are reporting Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has emerged as shock candidate to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea this summer.
Italian Conte is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this week, despite leading them to FA Cup glory on Saturday after a season full of wrangles with the club board having won the Premier League last year.
Serbian Jokanovic, 49, has impressed the Chelsea hierarchy with his skilful side’s free flowing football this season.
Close Call...
VFL Wolfsburg have kept their place in next season’s Bundesliga after beating Holstein Kiel 4-1 on aggregate in their two-legged relegation play-off.
It comes after a torrid season for the club, spectacularly falling from runners-up and Champions League football last term to flirting with relegation this campaign.
Off-field turmoil has also seen a number of departures, including Olaf Rebbe who joined Huddersfield Town as Sporting Director at the weekend.
West Ham Appointment...
It’s certainly been busy in London over the past 12 hours or so - West Ham have confirmed the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as their new boss.
Pellegrini, 64, has signed a three-year deal at the London Stadium and left his job with Hebei China Fortune over the weekend to succeed David Moyes.
Gunners New Man...
News broke late last night that Arsenal are set to appoint Unai Emery as their new manager with a press conference expected later this week.
The 46-year-old Spaniard is available after leaving Paris St-Germain where he won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge. Previously he guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League triumphs between 2014 and 2016.
