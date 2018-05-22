Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, May 22 .

The summer transfer window may only be a few days old but there is still plenty to talk about from both a player and managerial perspective.

Signings have already been made with the finalisation of Liverpool's capture of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig the biggest deal so far at an incredible £60m.

There also seems to be movement on the managerial front with Arsenal, Stoke City and West Ham United all appearing to be close to appointing new managers ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

And of course, Town fans are also waiting on news from the John Smith's Stadium after the club unveiled Olaf Rebbe as their new Sporting Director at the weekend.

