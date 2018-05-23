Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, May 23.
The summer transfer window may only be a few days old but there is still plenty to talk about from both a player and managerial perspective.
Yesterday saw the appointments of Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham United's new boss while late last night Stoke City unveiled Gary Rowett as their new man.
It also appears Unai Emery is moving closer to being officially appointed at Arsenal but Ostersund's boss Graham Potter appears to have distanced himself from the Swansea City vacancy.
On the player front, there was little movement with the only noticeable news seeing former Huddersfield Town player Martin Cranie released by Middlesbrough FC - just four months after his move to Teeside.
Not really sure what is going on here with the Danish World Cup squad.
You can spot Zanka and Lossl in there too.
West Ham aiming for record window
West Ham co-owner David Gold has claimed new manager Manuel Pellegrini will be handed a record-breaking amount of money this summer.
The owner is confident West Ham will smash their own transfer spending record this window to ensure the Irons are not once again dragged into a relegation scrap.
He told talkSport:
We will probably spend more money in this window than we’ve spent in any window in the past.
You can’t put a figure on it because you don’t know which players are going to leave and that will add to the kitty.
He’s working on it right now, that’s why he’s been brought in.
He’s identified the positions he feels we need to strengthen, and it’s up to him now to tell us the players and we’ll do everything we can to bring them in.
This year’s official World Cup song has been revealed.
It’s a collaboration between Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi, with Diplo the producer.
Emery aiming for titles at Arsenal
The new Arsenal boss is aiming to bring silverware back to the Emirates after taking over from Arsene Wenger.
Here’s what he had to say in his first Gunners press conference:
I believe the players who are here, the objective is to work hard. With this talent of player, we be a candidate to be a challenger for the title. It’s very important to the club after being out of the Champions League for two years.
These are well worth a watch...
Rowett admits Stoke turnover
New Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has admitted that the Potters will inevitably have some player turnover after their relegation to the Championship.
Stoke have a number of high-profile players in their ranks on substantial wages and will have to move them on before their second tier campaign next season.
Here’s what he had to say on the turnover:
You have that initial look and that initial idea having seen quite a bit of the team last season and having known what the Championship requires.
You think you are dictated to, to a certain extent, by which players the club chooses to either move on or which players choose move to on, as long as that makes financial sense for the football club, that’s the most important bit.
But in my opinion there is always going to be a bit of movement and a bit of player churn in this kind of scenario.
For me it’s about making sure whoever starts on the first day of pre-season want to be at Stoke City and they are prepared to put in the desire and effort that not only I want but that Stoke City fans will want in order to be very, very competitive in this division.
Could Town snap up any outgoing Potters?
Emery speaks
New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has spoken after being appointed to the Emirates hotseat.
Here’s what the former PSG and Sevilla manager had to say:
I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.
I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success. I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.
Arsenal confirm Emery appointment
Arsenal have confirmed Unai Emery will be their new head coach.
Another Loan Move Beckons?
Morata Move...
Chelsea’s £58m striker Alvaro Morata could leave Stamford Bridge after one season, with AC Milan and former club Juventus keeping tabs, the Daily Mirror reports.
The 25-year-old is said to want to return to Italy after a difficult season and Milan are reported to have approached the Blues over a possible loan with a permanent option.
After a strained season Chelsea are said to be looking for a star finisher, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski said to be top of their list.
West Ham War Chest...
Manuel Pellegrini’s summer transfer plans are set to get a £75m cash injection from West Ham’s top brass, the Daily Mirror reports.
The new Irons boss said he is targeting “four of five” to beef up the squad ahead of his first season in charge at the Olympic Stadium.
Unai Emery Deal Near...?
Unai Emery appears to have announced he is the new manager of Arsenal.
The 46-year-old left French side Paris St Germain earlier this month and is set to walk straight back into work at the Emirates Stadium.
On Tuesday evening, the homepage of his personal website displayed a picture of Emery alongside an Arsenal crest.
It carried the message: “Proud to be part of the Arsenal family.”
Done Deal...
Only one deal of note yesterday and that was Brighton & Hove Albion’s capture of Nigerian defender Leon Balogun on a free transfer from Mainz.
Graham Potter Not Keen?
Graham Potter has attempted to play down reports linking him with becoming the new manager of Swansea City.
The Ostersund boss called the claims “speculation” on Tuesday as he prepared his current side for their Swedish league match against IK Sirius.
That match on Wednesday could be the last for Potter in charge of the Allsvenskan side if Swansea make a move for the 43-year-old former West Bromwich Albion player.
Potter won plaudits for guiding his team into the knock-out stage of the Europa League before they fell to Arsenal, despite winning at the Emirates Stadium.
Sky Sports reported Potter is the man Swansea want to lead them in the Sky Bet Championship next season, following their relegation.
ICYMI...
Stoke City have appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager on a three-year deal.
Rowett leaves Derby County, where he had signed a new long-term contract in January of this year, after they lost in the semi-finals of the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.
The 44-year-old will be charged with getting the Potters back into the Premier League at the first attempt following their relegation after a decade-long stay.
Arrivederci Antonio?
Signs of a managerial shuffle in the Serie A could herald the departure of Antonio Conte from Chelsea, The Sun reports.
According to the paper Carlo Ancelotti met with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Rome on Tuesday night, which could hold significance for Stamford Bridge’s current boss.
Should Ancelotti replace Maurizio Sarri it will free up the Neapolitan, who has been tipped as Conte’s successor, to pursue other ventures.
