Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, May 23.

The summer transfer window may only be a few days old but there is still plenty to talk about from both a player and managerial perspective.

Yesterday saw the appointments of Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham United's new boss while late last night Stoke City unveiled Gary Rowett as their new man.

It also appears Unai Emery is moving closer to being officially appointed at Arsenal but Ostersund's boss Graham Potter appears to have distanced himself from the Swansea City vacancy.

On the player front, there was little movement with the only noticeable news seeing former Huddersfield Town player Martin Cranie released by Middlesbrough FC - just four months after his move to Teeside.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.