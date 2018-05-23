Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, May 23.
The summer transfer window may only be a few days old but there is still plenty to talk about from both a player and managerial perspective.
Yesterday saw the appointments of Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham United's new boss while late last night Stoke City unveiled Gary Rowett as their new man.
It also appears Unai Emery is moving closer to being officially appointed at Arsenal but Ostersund's boss Graham Potter appears to have distanced himself from the Swansea City vacancy.
On the player front, there was little movement with the only noticeable news seeing former Huddersfield Town player Martin Cranie released by Middlesbrough FC - just four months after his move to Teeside.
Stoke City have appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager on a three-year deal.
Rowett leaves Derby County, where he had signed a new long-term contract in January of this year, after they lost in the semi-finals of the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.
The 44-year-old will be charged with getting the Potters back into the Premier League at the first attempt following their relegation after a decade-long stay.
Arrivederci Antonio?
Signs of a managerial shuffle in the Serie A could herald the departure of Antonio Conte from Chelsea, The Sun reports.
According to the paper Carlo Ancelotti met with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Rome on Tuesday night, which could hold significance for Stamford Bridge’s current boss.
Should Ancelotti replace Maurizio Sarri it will free up the Neapolitan, who has been tipped as Conte’s successor, to pursue other ventures.
