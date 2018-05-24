Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, May 24 .

It's still early on in the summer window, but there have been a number of managerial changes already for Premier League clubs.

Manuel Pellegrini has become West Ham United manager and Unai Emery has been unveiled as Arsenal manager, while Everton still search for their next boss - with Marco Silva the favourite for the job.

It's been all-quiet for Town so far this summer, although the Terriers have been given odds on signing Robert Huth of Leicester and Norwich City's James Maddison in the betting markets.

The real talking point however is head coach David Wagner, who fans will hope will be signing a new deal ahead of the Terriers' second season in the top flight.

The real talking point however is head coach David Wagner, who fans will hope will be signing a new deal ahead of the Terriers' second season in the top flight.