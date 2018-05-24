Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, May 24 .
It's still early on in the summer window, but there have been a number of managerial changes already for Premier League clubs.
Manuel Pellegrini has become West Ham United manager and Unai Emery has been unveiled as Arsenal manager, while Everton still search for their next boss - with Marco Silva the favourite for the job.
It's been all-quiet for Town so far this summer, although the Terriers have been given odds on signing Robert Huth of Leicester and Norwich City's James Maddison in the betting markets.
The real talking point however is head coach David Wagner, who fans will hope will be signing a new deal ahead of the Terriers' second season in the top flight.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
Town academy vs AFC Emley
A Town academy side will face AFC Emley in a pre-season friendly.
The match kicks off at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground at 7.30pm, Friday, July 27.
Pochettino on new deal
Here’s what the Tottenham boss had to say after signing a new five-year deal at Spurs.
I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the Club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium.
This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.
Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success.
This is a special club - we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this Club deserves.
Pochettino signs
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new contract with the north London side, which will keep him at White Hart Lane until at least 2023.
Newcastle to offload duo?
Belgian newspaper HLN claim Newcastle may be about to sell defender Chancel Mbemba and goalkeeper Matz Sels to Anderlecht in a double deal.
The report suggests Rafa Benitez’s side would take €8m for both players combined.
Kongolo reaction
It’s all positive towards Kongolo...
Kongolo
I think I can predict the answer to this one...
Terence Kongolo
The Town loanee has admitted the Terriers want him back next season and that they are “another option” for him.
Kongolo impressed for Town in centre back and left back after joining in January and he has admitted that a return to West Yorkshire is possible.
He told De Telegraaf:
They [Huddersfield] want me [for next season]. They indicated that they were satisfied with me. Maybe that’s another option.
Extra Firepower Needed...
That’s the view of former Huddersfield Town fans’ favourite Phil Starbuck - do you agree?
Willy Boly
Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to signing Porto defender Willy Boly for a reported £10m.
The BBC claim Wovles are close to landing the 27-year-old French centre-back, 27, who was on loan at Molineux last season.
Boly played 36 league games in his loan spell, scoring three goals.
PICS: Mooy trains with Australia
Town’s midfield linchpin has been training with the Australia national team at their pre-World Cup camp in Turkey this week.
The Socceroos have published a gallery of images from the most recent training session, with Mooy on the pitch with his team mates.
Friendly announced
Town will take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium in their first announced pre-season friendly.
The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, July 14.
Andres Iniesta
Not Premier League-related, but footballing legend Andres Iniesta has completed a move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe.
The 34-year-old has made the switch after 442 matches for FC Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys and four Champions League trophies.
QUIZ: Town signings under Wagner
Reckon you can name them all?
Fulham target permanent deal for Mitrovic
If Fulham make the Premier League they will target the £15m rated Serbian international, that’s according to the London Evening Standard.
Town Academy pre-season fixtures
Town will field an academy side, consisting of players from the Club’s Under-17s and Under-19s, in a pre-season tournament organised by Brighouse Town.
between Friday 20 July and Saturday 21 July.
Here is the full break down of Town’s academy pre-season fixtures:
Rooney touches down in America
Wayne Rooney has landed in the USA to meet executives from MLS club DC United.
He arrived in Washington on yesterday for the meeting at Audi Field, DC United’s new stadium that is still under construction.
Sky Sports report that Rooney may even have a medical with club doctor’s during the trip as a deal edges closer.