Last week a number of Premier League clubs brought in new managers, with West Ham United, Arsenal and relegated Stoke City all appointing new bosses.
Everton are the only top-flight club to have a vacant managerial position now, and thoughts will now inevitably turn to transfers for all other sides.
Town, along with their divisional rivals, will be weighing up moves for those on their transfer list, and will likely be keen to get the first few deals over the line before the World up begins on June 14.
On the same day, Town's Premier League fixtures will be released, making the 2018/19 season seem much more real.
Flashback
Potter in Swansea talks
Ostersunds boss Graham Potter has admitted he is in talks with Swansea City over becoming the Welsh side’s new boss.
Rumours had been rife all week, but the Englishman has now confirmed he has spoken to the relegated side.
He said:
I have to talk to them [Swansea] a little more.
Obviously it’s a big challenge to take the club back to the Premier League and give them an identity, so it’s clear that it’s interesting, but there’s still a long way to go.
Mahrez to Man City?
Manchester City are closing in on a £75m deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.
The Daily Mail claim talks are ongoing between the Algerian and the Premier League champions, but personal terms are yet to be finalised.
The paper claims the deal could be done as soon as next week.
The report also suggests Leicester want Man City winger Patrick Roberts to go the other way, but those negotations are running separately.
Bale update
Don Balon now claim that Manchester united are not willing to pay more than 80m euros for Gareth Bale.
The Spanish outlet claim the Red Devils are refusing to pay Madrid’s asking price for the Welshman, which president Florentino Perez has reportedly set at €150 million (£131m).
Butland future
Jack Butland has spoken about his future after Stoke City were relegated to the Championship.
The goalkeeper, who is heading to the World Cup with England next month, has been linked with Liverpool, Watford and Wolves already this summer, but refused to get drawn in to the speculation surrounding himself.
He told the Telegraph:
I’m contracted to Stoke. I’m really looking forward to this summer and the World Cup is the main part of that.
What will be will be, I don’t have anything in the pipeline and there’s no focus on that at the minute.
The most important thing for me is being part of a successful England squad and being as big a part of it as I can. That’s my only goal right now.
Lampard confirms Derby talks
Frank Lampard has confirmed he is in talks to become manager of Derby County.
The Rams have been without a boss since relegated Stoke City prised Gary Rowett away from Pride Park.
The Chelsea legend told BT Sport:
There’s been interest at Derby. I’ve been speaking to them. I’m ambitious and want to become a manager at some time.
It’s a big club [Derby] with big history and big tradition, which I like. We’ll carry on speaking and we’ll see.
Steve Bruce wants Villa stay
Former Huddersfield Town boss Steve Bruce wants to stay at Aston Villa despite his side failing to gain promotion back to the Premier League.
The Villans were beaten 1-0 by Fulham in the play-off final to be resigned to another season in the second tier, but Bruce is ready to “dust himself down” and lead another Villa charge next season.
He told BBC West Midlands:
As long as those above me see I’m fit to do it, I’ll carry on.
Until I hear otherwise, I will continue to do my best and get the club where it needs to be.
As always with any disappointment, give me two or three days to dust myself down and get ready to go again.
Newcastle close on Dubravka deal?
Martin Dubravka has dropped a hint that he may be signing for Newcastle United permanently this summer.
The Slovakia international joined the Toon on loan in January and made the number 1 spot his own at St James’ Park, making himself a fan favourite in the process.
And now the 29-year-old has suggested he may be staying in the north east permanently, citing his connection with the fans as one of the main reasons for signing permanently.
He told the Chronicle:
Hopefully I am staying here.
We’ll see how everything goes.
He added:
It’s an amazing feeling when anybody is chanting your name like that.
There is a connection.
There is a connection between the players and the fans here.
That is why it is an amazing place.
Newcastle United is a very special club.
Newcastle are thought to have a clause in the previous loan deal meaning Dubravka could join the Magpies for around £4m.
Scholes "can't see" Bale move happening
The Manchester United legend has admitted he hopes to see Gareth Bale move to Manchester United, but doesn’t think a deal is likely.
The ex-England midfielder believes the Champions League winners hold all the cards over the Welshman’s future, meaning Bale is unlikely to be seen at Old Trafford next year.
He told Sky Sports:
Can I see it happening? No, not really.
The only reason he’d want to leave Real Madrid would be if they wanted him to go.
Could he come to Man United then? I hope so. Every United fan would want him: great ability, great talent, scores great goals.
If it’s possible then, yeah, great, I hope it happens. But I don’t see it happening.
Gareth Bale
The Real Madrid winger - who was named man of the match in Saturday’s Champions League final - is attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to reports.
The Daily Mail claim both Premier League sides are monitoring the Welshman’s situation at the Bernabeu after his fiery interview after the match.
He told reporters he was disappointed not to start in the final and will sit down with his agent over the summer to come to a decision over his future.
Bale said:
Obviously I need to be playing week-in, week-out and that hasn’t been happening this season, for one reason or another.
I had a five-week injury at the start of the season and I’ve been fit ever since. I’ll have to sit down in the summer and discuss it with my agent and take it from there.