Last week a number of Premier League clubs brought in new managers, with West Ham United, Arsenal and relegated Stoke City all appointing new bosses.

Everton are the only top-flight club to have a vacant managerial position now, and thoughts will now inevitably turn to transfers for all other sides.

Town, along with their divisional rivals, will be weighing up moves for those on their transfer list, and will likely be keen to get the first few deals over the line before the World up begins on June 14.

On the same day, Town's Premier League fixtures will be released, making the 2018/19 season seem much more real.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.