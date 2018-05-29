Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, May 29 .
We are starting to get further into the summer transfer window now, with teams beginning to get more deals done before the World Cup kicks off on June 14.
The last Premier League deal to be done was Brighton & Hove Albion's capture of striker Florin Andone from Deportivo La Coruna, but Town are yet to buy or sell any players.
Town's players themselves may also not be focused on their futures at the moment, with Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Jonas Lossl and Aaron Mooy all currently vying for a place in their respective nations' World Cup squads.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window open to Premier League clubs.
A year ago today...
Today marks a year to the day that Huddersfield Town secured promotion to the Premier League with a Christopher Schindler inning penalty in the Play-Off Final shootout at Wembley. Lynn Wagner remembers...
And so does Danny Hoyle...
Fabinho to Merseyside
Liverpool have signed AS Monaco’s versatile Brazilian, Fabinho, in a deal thought to be worth close to £40 million.
The Champions League finalists need a replacement for the outgoing Emre Can and have settled on Kongolo’s former teammate at the Ligue One outfit.
Klopp said of the new arrivel: “He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play ‘six’, ‘eight’ and ‘two’. This is cool.”