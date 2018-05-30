Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, May 30 .
Quaner keen on Ghana
Collin Quaner, who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother, is excited by the prospect of turning out for the Black Stars.
The 26-year-old told Joy FM:“I try not to really think about it, the pressure for me is more of excitement to have the chance [to play for Ghana].
“I’m fully focused. I’ve always been someone who likes to work and is disciplined, so I will be prepared if it comes to the case.
“I’ve been following the Black Stars since I was young when they were playing at the World Cup and at big tournaments.
“Personally, I think the Black Stars always have one of the strongest teams on the continent of Africa and always have great players like former captain Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan.
“They always play a good role, and it’s quite unfortunate that they were not able to qualify for this year’s World Cup.”
Roma want £80m for Liverpool target
After losing Mohamed Salah to the Reds last summer and seeing him shoot to a Ballon d’Or contender, it seems Roma aren’t too keen to let their highly rated goalkeeper, Allison, go the same way.
The Daily Star report that the Giallorossi want at least £80m for their Brazilian goalkeeper.
The Guardian meanwhile say Roma will not consider a transfer until after the World Cup. With Allison set to star as Brazil’s number one his stock could rise considerably in the coming tournament.