Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, May 31 .
The summer transfer window may still only be in it's infancy but there's still plenty of moves, rumours and gossip to talk about.
Everton FC could appoint Marco Silva as manager at some point this week while Robert Lewandowski and Marko Arnautovic have also been linked to moves.
According to the latest reports, Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski is wanted by Chelsea while West Ham United's Arnautovic is apparently a target for Manchester United.
And with yesterday's announcement that David Wagner has signed a contract extension with the Terriers, expect there to start to be some movement in and out of the John Smith's Stadium as well.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
Key Events
Frank Lampard Appointed Rams Boss
We mentioned it earlier but now it has been confirmed that Frank Lampard has become the new Derby County boss.
The former England midfielder has agreed a three-year deal to take over at Pride Park in his first job in management, replacing Gary Rowett at the SkyBet Championship club after he quit to join recently-relegated Stoke City.
“I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” Lampard said.
“This is my first job as a manager, but I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board.
“We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have.”
Manchester United on the Mark...
Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News understands the Hammers have no intention of the selling the 29-year-old and value him at £50m.
Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke for a club-record £25m fee last summer and scored 11 goals during his debut season with the club.
Chelsea in Pole Position...?
Chelsea are set to enter the £80m race to land Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, reports the Daily Express.
The Poland star’s agent, Pini Zahavi, admitted he is ready to leave the Bundesliga champions, and the west London outfit are ready to pounce.
Owner Roman Abramovich and Zahavi have a good relationship, and despite the coaching change expected at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League side believe they can beat out PSG, Manchester United and a host of others for the 29-year-old.
Frankie Goes to....
Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has confirmed he is in talks with Derby County about becoming the club’s next manager.
The 39-year-old was asked about the vacancy during BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday night.
Lampard told host Gary Lineker: “There’s been interest from Derby and I’ve been speaking with them. I’m ambitious and I want to become a manager at some point.”
Magpies Move...
Newcastle have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague.
The Slovakia international, who made 12 Premier League appearances for the Magpies during a loan spell last season, has signed a four-year contract at St James’ Park after Newcastle activated an option to buy him.
Good Morning
And welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals.
We’ll be here throughout the day to ensure you get all the best news, updates and rumours from around the leagues...