It's a new month and although clubs will already have a number of scouted stars on their radar, it will be interesting to see how the window develops with the World Cup starting in a few weeks time.
Although player purchases have been a little quiet so far, there's been plenty to talk about from a managerial perspective with plenty of comings and goings.
The latest saw Everton FC appoint Marco Silva as manager while Zinedine Zidane's exit from Real Madrid has meant Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is currently being touted for a switch to the Bernabeu - despite only signing a new contract weeks ago.
2-0 to Australia!
Andrew Nabbout doubles the Socceroos lead in Austria.
Second half underway
Mooy update
Town linked with Hannover 96 forward Niclas Fullkrug
Huddersfield Town are set to enter the race for Hannover 96 striker Niclas Fullkrug, according to the latest media reports from Germany.
Half Time
The whistle has blown for half time and Australia have looked comfortable since taking the lead. Aaron Mooy has got himself involved in a few build ups which is always good to see.
Mooy update
Much better from the Socceroos since they took the lead and our man Aaron Mooy has got himself involved in a couple of attacks since.
GOAL! - Australia 1-0 Czech Republic
Against the run of play maybe, but Matt Leckie puts the Socceroos ahead in this World Cup warm-up! Kruse with the assist.
20' - Australia v Czech Republic update
Quiet start so far for Aaron Mooy and Australia with Czech Republic coming closer of the two teams to breaking the deadlock
Mooy starts for Australia in warm-up friendly
The Socceroos start the first of their two pre-World Cup matches with a game against the Czech Republic. We’ll keep you up-to-date with how Aaron Mooy and Australia get on (kick off 12:00 BST).
Wolves re-sign Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe
Ferrari to Newcastle?
Newcastle United have been linked with Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.
Ferrari spent last season on loan with Sampdoria and made 30 appearances in Serie A.
And Gerrard’s former England midfield team-mate Frank Lampard says a desire to return to the sharp end of the game led him to his first managerial role with Derby County.
The 39-year-old former England and Chelsea midfielder was unveiled at Pride Park on a three-year contract on Thursday.
Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, had been working as a pundit for BT Sport since retiring from playing in 2017, but he was always on the lookout for his first opportunity in management.
“I’ve had 18 months away, which has been great for me,” he said.
“But I still had the desire to manage, to work at the cut-throat end, which has been there since I can remember. I missed that.”
New Era At Ibrox Begins...
New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is ready to get stuck into his new role after assuming full control at Ibrox.
The former Liverpool and England midfielder has officially started his reign as Rangers manager today, having been unveiled at the start of May.
Gerrard has the unenviable task of trying to topple Brendan Rodgers’ dominant Celtic side and must hope to close a 12-point gap to the Old Firm rivals next season.
The club has been busy since the end of the season, finalising deals to bring in Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Jamie Murphy to bolster their squad, and Gerrard is excited to formally begin preparations for the upcoming season.
“June 1 is the day I have been waiting for and I am absolutely desperate to get started officially in my role as the manager of Rangers Football Club,” he told the club website.
Mauricio Pochettino set for Bernabeu switch?
Real Madrid have started their search for Zinedine Zidane’s replacement - but will face a challenge to lure Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to the Bernabeu.
Less than a week after leading Los Blancos to Champions League glory for a third straight season with victory over Liverpool in Kiev, Zidane announced his shock departure.
Zidane’s long-term future continued to be the subject of speculation during a disappointing La Liga campaign which saw Real struggle to finish third, some 17 points behind their bitter rivals Barcelona.
And despite Pochettino agreed a new five-year contract with Spurs last week, the former Espanyol and Southampton boss is said to be on Real’s shortlist.
But it is believed there is no buy-out clause in the terms of Pochettino’s new deal and no verbal agreement with chairman Daniel Levy.
