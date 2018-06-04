Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 4 .
The Terriers made their first move in the transfer market last week, bringing in goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Leicester City.
The keeper signed a three-year deal in West Yorkshire and now Town will look to strengthen the outfield ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.
Reports suggest their next capture will be Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi - who has reportedly left Egypt's training camp in order to complete a medical in West Yorkshire.
In addition to that prospective deal, Town have also been linked with a move for AC Milan star Andre Silva, who is thought to be attracting a lot of Premier League interest.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
POLL: Yes or no to Sobhi?
Sobhi at the airport
Sobhi at the airport yesterday...
Shaqiri admits he will leave Stoke
Another Stoke winger who has been linked to Town, Xherdan Shaqiri, has admitted he will leave the Potteries this summer.
In an interview with Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, the diminutive forward revealed he would leave the relegated side in this transfer window, with another Premier League side his preferred destination.
He said:
Yes, of course. It is no secret that I will leave the club.
I would love to stay in England, I think the league is perfect for me. It’s the best league with the best players, but I do not want to exclude anything.
Everyone wants to compete with the best, that was one reason why I chose the Premier League. And that’s why I want to take the next step now.
Arnautovic on Sobhi
Here’s what the former Stoke City forward had to say about the Town-linked winger after a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the 2016/17 season...
Ramadan is improving every game. He is like my little brother. I try to talk to him, he talks with me a lot and he’s an amazing player, that’s why we bought him. We know what he’s capable of.
He’s improving his English. He’s a young kid who wants to learn a lot and I appreciate him because it’s not easy to come from Egypt to England alone as a 19-year-old kid into this kind of pressure.
But he’s doing well and I’m very pleased with him. He has a big career in front of him but he can learn a lot more.
Ramadan Sobhi latest
Last night the organisation released a statement saying: “Ramadan Sobhi is undergoing a medical screening to move to Huddersfield Town and will return (to Italy) this afternoon.”
Town linked with Andre Silva
Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for AC Milan star Andre Silva.
The 22-year-old striker has been attracting a lot of Premier League interest this summer - according to reports - with Town now joining Wolves in pursuit of the forward.
Sky Italia claim the Terriers want to sign up the Portuguese player, who joined Milan from Porto for £33m last year.