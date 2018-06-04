Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 4 .

The Terriers made their first move in the transfer market last week, bringing in goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Leicester City.

The keeper signed a three-year deal in West Yorkshire and now Town will look to strengthen the outfield ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Reports suggest their next capture will be Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi - who has reportedly left Egypt's training camp in order to complete a medical in West Yorkshire.

In addition to that prospective deal, Town have also been linked with a move for AC Milan star Andre Silva, who is thought to be attracting a lot of Premier League interest.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.