Despite the close season being well underway, there is plenty to talk about with clubs already making a number of signings this transfer window.

After making their first purchase last week with Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, the Terriers could now finalise a deal for Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City in the next day or so.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Manchester United youngster Anthony Martial who was left out of France's 23-man World Cup squad.

And with just over a week to go, the excitement is building for not only the start of that tournament but also the publication of next season's football fixtures.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.