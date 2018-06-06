Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, June 6.
Despite the close season being well underway, there is plenty to talk about with clubs already making a number of signings this transfer window.
After making their first purchase last week with Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, the Terriers could now finalise a deal for Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City in the next day or so.
Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Manchester United youngster Anthony Martial who was left out of France's 23-man World Cup squad.
And with just over a week to go, the excitement is building for not only the start of that tournament but also the publication of next season's football fixtures.
Man City make second bid for Jorginho
A new £42m bid has been tabled by the champions, according to various sources.
Town survival gives Aaron Mooy World Cup boost
Mooy said:
“Definitely it gives me a lift that Huddersfield are still in the Premier League. I didn’t want to be going into the World Cup going down.
“Staying up is an amazing achievement for the club and I can now go to the World Cup free of mind and have a real go. This is what I dreamed of as a kid, pretty much, playing in the top league and going to a World Cup.”
Jonny Evans on the move
Leicester have opened up talks with the Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans, according to the Mirror.
The relegated club captain is set to leave the Baggies due to a £3million release clause in his contract.
Aston Villa up for sale?
Villa owner Dr Tony Xia could be forced to sell the club after failing to gain promotion to the Premier League. The Championship side are in the midst of a financial meltdown and suspended CEO Keith Wyness yesterday.
Any Villa players you would take at Town?
Huddersfield Town Youngster Extends Stay
Huddersfield Town have confirmed youngster Rarmani Edmonds-Green has extended his contract at the club.
The 19 year-old centre-back has signed a one year deal, keeping him with the Terriers until the summer of 2019.
Town also has the option to extend his stay into the 2019/20 season with the player making 27 appearances for Mark Hudson’s Under 23 side last term.
Hailing from Peckham in London, Rarmani officially joined the club on his 17th birthday and has previously captained the Under-18s as well.
Conte Out/Blanc In?
Chelsea are said to be close to replacing Antonio Conte with former Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc, according to the Daily Express.
Bizarre...
Stoke City are closing in on a surprise move for Benik Afobe - less than a week after he joined Wolves.
The striker is likely to move to the bet365 Stadium for around £12m and help spearhead the Potters’ promotion challenge - having only joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday after they triggered an option in his loan deal to buy him from AFC Bournemouth for £10m.
Afobe scored six goals in 17 appearances for Wolves after returning on loan in January as the club won the SkyBet Championship title.
The 25-year-old initially left Molineux for Bournemouth for £10m in 2016 having scored 22 goals in 46 league games.
Rondon Gone?
Another striker who could be making a move over the summer is Salomon Rondon, who is eyeing a departure from relegated West Bromwich Albion according to the Daily Mirror.
Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in signing the Venezuelan the paper said.
Ramadan Sobhi - a Stoke City fan perspective
Have a look at what Dave Frith, Editor of The Oakcake fanzine, had to say on the potential Huddersfield Town target...
Martial On The Move?
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are looking to sign out-of-favour Manchester United star Anthony Martial, who was left out of France’s World Cup squad.
