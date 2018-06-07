Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 7 .
Despite the close season being well underway, there is still plenty of news and rumours up and down the Premier League as well as signings being made.
After making their first purchase last week with Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, the Terriers could now finalise a deal for Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City in the next day or so.
Elsewhere, Liverpool look to be the side the most active so far – linked to Lyon's Nabil Fekir and Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri after already completing the purchases of Fabinho and Naby Keita.
And with just over a week to go, the excitement is building for not only the start of that tournament but also the publication of next season's football fixtures.
Roberto Firmino has slammed Sergio Ramos after the Real Madrid captain criticised the Brazilian and Liverpool teammates, Mo Salah and Loris Karius.
Ramos was hitting back at claims he intentionally injured Salah during the Champions League final in May.
Speaking before Brazil’s friendly against Austria on Sunday, Firmino commented: “I prefer not to make any comments, I think he has a view because he was the champion but I thought he was an idiot for what he said but that’s okay.”
Unconfirmed response from Ramos: ‘I know you are, so what am I?.’
Nabil Fekir appears to be closer to a move to Liverpool after his club Lyon indicated they would allow him to join the Reds - for the right price.
The Mirror also go on to report that boss Jurgen Klopp is planning to bolster his attacking options even further by also seriously contemplating a £12m move for Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri.
Klopp was frustrated by the lack of back up to his front three at the end of last season, and particularly the lack of options for a team undermined by injuries when Mo Salah limped out of the Champions’ League final.
