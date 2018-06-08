Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, June 8 .

With over 60 days left until this summer's transfer window closes, there's still plenty of signings to be made up and down the Premier League .

After making their first purchase last week with Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, the Terriers are expected to finalise a deal for Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City any day now.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been the most active so far, completing the purchases of Fabinho and Naby Keita and moving closer to a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir.

And with just under a week to go, the excitement is building for not only the start of the World Cup but also the publication of next season's football fixtures.

the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.