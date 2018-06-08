Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, June 8 .
With over 60 days left until this summer's transfer window closes, there's still plenty of signings to be made up and down the Premier League .
After making their first purchase last week with Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, the Terriers are expected to finalise a deal for Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City any day now.
Elsewhere, Liverpool have been the most active so far, completing the purchases of Fabinho and Naby Keita and moving closer to a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir.
And with just under a week to go, the excitement is building for not only the start of the World Cup but also the publication of next season's football fixtures.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
Key Events
Worth A Punt?
Adama Traore could be set for a shock move to Huddersfield Town this summer, according to bookmakers BetVictor.
Have a look at the full story here - worth a cheeky punt with the bookmakers?
Spurs in for Grealish?
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is set to test crisis club Aston Villa’s insistence they will not sell Jack Grealish for under £40m, report The Telegraph.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified the player as a prime summer target and Spurs want to move quickly to take advantage of Villa’s money problems.
The Championship club will have to cash in on Grealish this summer after failure to win promotion to the Premier League left them in a financial mess with Levy believing he can get Grealish for as little as £15m.
Dortmund Signing Speaks of PL Interest...
Borussia Dortmund have signed Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney from Werder Bremen on a four-year contract.
Neither club have revealed the exact finances of the deal but reports in the German media believe Dortmund paid around £17.5 m for the 26-year-old.
‘I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League at some stage and I’ve had offers too... but when Dortmund came calling, I didn’t have to think twice,’ Delaney told Dortmund’s website.
Ramadan Sobhi...
We’re still awaiting news of this deal being concluded after the player had a medical at Canalside at the weekend.
With these things it normally takes a bit of time for the medical reports to be finalised and with a World Cup looming that’s another issue to circumnavigate.
In the meantime, have a look at a Stoke City perspective on the player from Dave Frith, Editor of The Oakcake fanzine.
Nabil Fekir Anfield-bound?
As previously mentioned, Liverpool hope to finalise a deal for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir in the next 48 hours.
It is believed the club have held positive discussions with the Ligue 1 side and while a fee has not been agreed the France international’s move is edging closer.
Manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards are keen to get the deal done before France head to Russia - as is national team boss Didier Deschamps- so the next couple of days are critical as the clock ticks down.
Liverpool expect to pay an initial £48.4m plus £4.4m in add ons.
Good Morning
And welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals.
We’ll be here throughout the day to ensure you get all the best news, updates and rumours from Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Premier League.