Video Loading

Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 11 .

Over the weekend Town snapped up last season's loanee Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco for a club-record fee, with the 24-year-old becoming David Wagner's second purchase of the summer.

Ben Hamer joined from Leicester City earlier in the transfer window to kick off Town's summer spending, with the Terriers wasting no time in strengthening their squad for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Town will be looking at bringing in more players over the rest of the summer, with Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi one player heavily linked with a move to the John Smith's Stadium.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

Town heading for pre-season tournament in Germany

The Terriers will travel to Essen to take part in the Interwetten Cup this summer.

Rot-Weiss Essen, Werder Bremen and Real Betis will be Town’s opposition as they step up their pre-season training schedule.

Here are all the details.

Vieira signs for Nice

The former Arsenal midfielder has become OGC Nice’s new boss.

Josh Murphy to Cardiff

Neil Warnock looks set to make the Norwich winger his first signing since being promoted with Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old is having a medical at the Welsh club, according to The Telegraph.

Josh Murphy scored Norwich's second goal against Everton in round four of the EFL Cup
Josh Murphy scored Norwich's second goal against Everton in round four of the EFL Cup

CONFIRMED: Watford sign Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu

For a fee of £11.5m, the former Everton winger joins on a five year deal.

Freiburg defender Soyuncu set for Arsenal

The £35million-rated defender is close to becoming the Gunners’ next signing, according to TalkSPORT.

The agent of the player has confirmed talks are progressing well between the two clubs and a deal looks increasingly likely.

Caglar Soyuncu of Freiburg in action during the Bundesliga match.
Caglar Soyuncu of Freiburg in action during the Bundesliga match. (Image: Bongarts)

Mourinho 'desperate' for Alderweireld signing

The Red Devils want to land Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld before the start of the World Cup with talks underway between both clubs, according to The Express.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur and Salomon Rondon of West Bromwich Albion compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on December 5, 2015 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld
KEY EVENT

Belgium international to Town?

Town are after Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, According to reports in Belgium.

The 23-year-old made his international debut for Belgium this year and was previously linked with a move to Huddersfield back in April.

One to keep an eye on as rumours surface again.

Left Midfielder Anthony Limbombe in action for Club Brugge last season.
Left Midfielder Anthony Limbombe in action for Club Brugge last season.

West Ham double bid for Swansea duo REJECTED

Both Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson have reportedly been targeted by West Ham, according to the Guardian series.

Despite the Swans relegation from the Premier League last season, Fabianski enjoyed a solid campaign and was named as the Swans’ Player-of-the-Season by the club’s supporters.

Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski cries as he leaves the pitch after the Premier League match against Stoke City.
Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski cries as he leaves the pitch after the Premier League match against Stoke City.

Juventus in for Wilshere

Jack Wilshere
Jack Wilshere (Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Football London claim the Serie A champions are set to offer Wilshere a deal at the Allianz Stadium as he mulls over a new contract at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old made 38 appearances for the Gunners last season, scoring twice.

Cardiff to sign Norwich winger

According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, Cardiff City are set to sign Norwich City winger Josh Murphy as they look to strengthen for the upcoming Premier League season.

Rashford linked with loan move

Marcus Rashford celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal for England against Costa Rica.
Marcus Rashford celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal for England against Costa Rica.

Newcastle United, Everton and Leicester City have been linked with a loan move for Manchester United and England starlet Marcus Rashford.

The Daily Mail claim the three sides are ready to take Rashford for the 2018/19 Premier League season should United choose to loan the youngster out.

The forward made 17 starts for the Red Devils last season, scoring nine goals and creating eight more.

Liverpool and Chelsea in for Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen in his Ajax days
Jasper Cillessen in his Ajax days

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

The Daily Mail claim both Premier League sides are keen on the Dutch stopper who has dropped down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is currently the Catalan side’s number one, and it is believed Cillessen is considering a move this summer in order to get more game time, despite the 29-year-old having three years left on his Barca contract.