Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 11 .

Over the weekend Town snapped up last season's loanee Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco for a club-record fee, with the 24-year-old becoming David Wagner's second purchase of the summer.

Ben Hamer joined from Leicester City earlier in the transfer window to kick off Town's summer spending, with the Terriers wasting no time in strengthening their squad for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Town will be looking at bringing in more players over the rest of the summer, with Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi one player heavily linked with a move to the John Smith's Stadium.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.