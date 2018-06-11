Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 11 .
Over the weekend Town snapped up last season's loanee Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco for a club-record fee, with the 24-year-old becoming David Wagner's second purchase of the summer.
Ben Hamer joined from Leicester City earlier in the transfer window to kick off Town's summer spending, with the Terriers wasting no time in strengthening their squad for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.
Town will be looking at bringing in more players over the rest of the summer, with Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi one player heavily linked with a move to the John Smith's Stadium.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.
Town heading for pre-season tournament in Germany
The Terriers will travel to Essen to take part in the Interwetten Cup this summer.
Rot-Weiss Essen, Werder Bremen and Real Betis will be Town’s opposition as they step up their pre-season training schedule.
Vieira signs for Nice
The former Arsenal midfielder has become OGC Nice’s new boss.
Josh Murphy to Cardiff
Neil Warnock looks set to make the Norwich winger his first signing since being promoted with Cardiff City.
The 23-year-old is having a medical at the Welsh club, according to The Telegraph.
CONFIRMED: Watford sign Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu
For a fee of £11.5m, the former Everton winger joins on a five year deal.
Freiburg defender Soyuncu set for Arsenal
The £35million-rated defender is close to becoming the Gunners’ next signing, according to TalkSPORT.
The agent of the player has confirmed talks are progressing well between the two clubs and a deal looks increasingly likely.
Mourinho 'desperate' for Alderweireld signing
The Red Devils want to land Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld before the start of the World Cup with talks underway between both clubs, according to The Express.
Belgium international to Town?
Town are after Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, According to reports in Belgium.
The 23-year-old made his international debut for Belgium this year and was previously linked with a move to Huddersfield back in April.
One to keep an eye on as rumours surface again.
West Ham double bid for Swansea duo REJECTED
Both Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson have reportedly been targeted by West Ham, according to the Guardian series.
Despite the Swans relegation from the Premier League last season, Fabianski enjoyed a solid campaign and was named as the Swans’ Player-of-the-Season by the club’s supporters.
Juventus in for Wilshere
Italian giants Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Football London claim the Serie A champions are set to offer Wilshere a deal at the Allianz Stadium as he mulls over a new contract at the Emirates.
The 26-year-old made 38 appearances for the Gunners last season, scoring twice.
Cardiff to sign Norwich winger
According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, Cardiff City are set to sign Norwich City winger Josh Murphy as they look to strengthen for the upcoming Premier League season.
Rashford linked with loan move
Newcastle United, Everton and Leicester City have been linked with a loan move for Manchester United and England starlet Marcus Rashford.
The Daily Mail claim the three sides are ready to take Rashford for the 2018/19 Premier League season should United choose to loan the youngster out.
The forward made 17 starts for the Red Devils last season, scoring nine goals and creating eight more.
Liverpool and Chelsea in for Cillessen
Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.
The Daily Mail claim both Premier League sides are keen on the Dutch stopper who has dropped down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is currently the Catalan side’s number one, and it is believed Cillessen is considering a move this summer in order to get more game time, despite the 29-year-old having three years left on his Barca contract.