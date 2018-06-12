Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 12 .

Town completed the permanent signing of Terence Kongolo over the weekend, making the impressive Dutch defender Town's second capture of the summer.

The first on the list for Town was Leicester City keeper Ben Hamer, who signed a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium on June 1.

Town's fans will now be hoping some attacking talent is brought in to the Terrier squad to boost the West Yorkshire side's offensive threat, with Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi and Liverpool forward Harry Wilson two of the names linked with Town recently.

The transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.