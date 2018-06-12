Video Loading

Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 12 .

Town completed the permanent signing of Terence Kongolo over the weekend, making the impressive Dutch defender Town's second capture of the summer.

The first on the list for Town was Leicester City keeper Ben Hamer, who signed a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium on June 1.

Town's fans will now be hoping some attacking talent is brought in to the Terrier squad to boost the West Yorkshire side's offensive threat, with Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi and Liverpool forward Harry Wilson two of the names linked with Town recently.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.

Key Events

Season review

If you haven’t heard our season review podcast episode yet have a listen below!

KEY EVENT

Everton to move for Maddison

James Maddison celebrates victory after Norwich City beat Ipswich Town at Portman Road
James Maddison celebrates victory after Norwich City beat Ipswich Town at Portman Road

Everton are reportedly readying a bid for Norwich City star James Maddison.

The Guardian claim the Toffees are set to bid for the 21-year-old, who they see as the replacement for Wayne Rooney.

Maddison scored 15 goals in the Championship last season and earlier in the summer Town were made second-favourites to sign the star by bookies SkyBet.

KEY EVENT

Update on Harry Wilson rumours

The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims any deal for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson will come later in the transfer window, with the Reds wanting the Welshman involved in their pre-season.

Premier League fixture release

The Premier League logo
The Premier League logo

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s fixture release.

Man City fail to reach deal with Sterling

Raheem Sterling is challenged by Aaron Mooy
Raheem Sterling is challenged by Aaron Mooy

Raheem Sterling and Manchester City have failed to agree on a new long-term deal, according to Sky Sports News.

The outlet claims Sterling and City cannot reach an agreement on wages, with the 23-year-old reportedly “poles apart” from his club.

Sporting Lisbon players cancel contracts

Interesting development at Sporting Lisbon.

Would you take any of these players?

Bournemouth in for La Liga star

Bournemouth's Manager Eddie Howe Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth 11/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.
Bournemouth's Manager Eddie Howe Premier League Football Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth 11/02/18 (Pic by John Rushworth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly making an £18m bid for Levante and Colombia defensive midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The Sun claim the Cherries are set to table the offer and hope to have a deal set up whilst the 23-year-old is in Russia with his national side.

England ready to go

The Three Lions are headed to Russia.

Recap: Monday, June 11

Harry Wilson celebrates scoring for Liverpool Under 23s against Tottenham Hotspur.
Harry Wilson celebrates scoring for Liverpool Under 23s against Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s everything that went on yesterday.

The biggest Town rumours circling was the Terriers’ link to Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who is also reportedly being chased by Fulham.

KEY EVENT

French defender linked to Town

#Nouvelle Pp ⚽️

A post shared by Moussa Niakhaté (@moussa_nkt21) on

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for French defender Moussa Diakhate.

Foot Mercato claim the Terriers “ready to make an offer” for the FC Metz man, but also suggest the 22-year-old would rather stay in Ligue 1.

Diakhate can play both in central defence and on the left.