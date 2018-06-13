Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, June 13 .
We have just one day to go until Town's Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 campaign are released.
Town will discover their schedule for the next season at 9am tomorrow, with the World Cup also kicking off in Russia at 4pm.
In addition to that, the summer transfer window is also in full swing, so expect a busy rest of the month both on the domestic and international fronts.
The Terriers have made three signings so far this summer in Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi, but have been linked to a number of others.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.
New Director of football at West Ham
West Ham have appointed Mario Husillos as the club’s director of football.
Following the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as the club’s new manager last month, the 59-year-old was expected to follow the Chilean to the London Stadium having worked with him previously.
Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira to Arsenal
According to various reports, the Bayern Leverkusen goalkeeper is in advanced talks with The Gunners.
Leno, 26, has one year left on his contract, and the German outlet SportBild claim they could allow the shot-stopper to leave for as little as €20million (£17.6m).
Uruguay international Lucas Torreira looks also set for North London, with reports claiming a £26.4m fee has been agreed with Sampdoria.
Frankie Bunn becomes Oldham manager
Former Huddersfield Town coach Frankie Bunn has become manager of former club Oldham Athletic.
Ramadan shirt number
The Egyptian winger will wear number 14 at Town.