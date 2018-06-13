Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, June 13 .

We have just one day to go until Town's Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 campaign are released.

Town will discover their schedule for the next season at 9am tomorrow, with the World Cup also kicking off in Russia at 4pm.

In addition to that, the summer transfer window is also in full swing, so expect a busy rest of the month both on the domestic and international fronts.

The Terriers have made three signings so far this summer in Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi, but have been linked to a number of others.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.