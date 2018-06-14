Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 14 .
The Terriers will find out their 2018/19 Premier League fixtures today, with the release coming at 9am this morning.
In addition, the 2018 World Cup kicks off at 4pm today.
Hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in Moscow later this afternoon to kick off the competition, while Town's first players will be in action on Saturday.
Aaron Mooy and Australia are up first on Saturday, while Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's Denmark are in action later on the same day.
Ramadan Sobhi's Egypt can then be seen in action against Uruguay on Monday.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.
Key Events
England 2030?
The Daily Mail claim England are in pole position to host the World Cup in 2030.
There have also been rumours of a joint Home Nations bid.
Mbemba off to Portugal
Newcastle United centre back Chancel Mbemba has agreed a four-year deal with Porto, according to the Mirror.
Mario Gotze to the Premier League?
Now that would be a move.
The 2014 World Cup final goalscorer is attracting interest from three Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports.
Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are reportedly keen on the Borussia Dortmund forward, who cost the German side £22m in 2013.
Marseille and Valencia are also thought to be interested in Gotze.
No move for Martial
That’s what Sky Sports are claiming this morning.
Joe Hart to Ligue 1
The Manchester City keeper is interest Ligue 1 side Nice, according to Sky Sports.
Patrick Vieira has just been appointed manager at the southern French club.
Mane happy at Liverpool
Sadio Mane has assured Liverpool fans that he is happy on Merseyside, but refused to rul out a move in the future.
Mane told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten:
I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years.
But you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League.
FIXTURES
Town face Chelsea on the first day of the 2018/19 season!
Burnley bids
Burnley have bid £25m for the services of Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez from relegated West Bromwich Albion.
The Express and Star claim the Baggies will reject the offer.
Sean Jarvis speaks ahead of the fixtures
Jack Grealish
Tottenham submitted a £15 bid for the Aston Villa star yesterday, but Sky Sports claim Chelsea are also interested in the youngster.
Villa also see the England youth team player’s value at closer to £30m.
Fixture release
Kachunga back in training
Great to see the Town man back training.