Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 14 .

The Terriers will find out their 2018/19 Premier League fixtures today, with the release coming at 9am this morning.

For all the breaking news regarding Town's fixtures, head over to our live blog running simultaneously to this one right here .

In addition, the 2018 World Cup kicks off at 4pm today.

Hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in Moscow later this afternoon to kick off the competition, while Town's first players will be in action on Saturday.

Aaron Mooy and Australia are up first on Saturday, while Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's Denmark are in action later on the same day.

Ramadan Sobhi's Egypt can then be seen in action against Uruguay on Monday.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.