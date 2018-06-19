Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 19.
Town have kicked off their summer with three signings as Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi have joined the Terriers.
David Wagner weill be hoping to add another couple of names to his squad ahead of the season, with he and his backroom staff likely to be watching the 2018 World Cup with intent in case any players stand out to the head coach.
One man who has been linked to Town in the last 24 hours is Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ivan Cavaleiro, with the Terriers reportedly making a £12m offer for the forward.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.
Key Events
Grzegorz Krychowiak to Fulham?
He was relegated with West Brom last season, but the PSG midfielder has been linked with a move to Fulham, according to the Birmingham Mail.
Cavaleiro denies transfer talk
The Wolves forward has just shut down any talk of him leaving the newly promoted side.
Japan beat Colombia
A big win for Japan at the World Cup!
Colombia v Japan
Colombia are down to 10 and Japan lead the World Cup Group H game 2-1 with two minutes to go.
Maddison expected to join Foxes
James Maddison is expected to be announce as a Leicester City player today, according to Sky Sports News.
The Town-linked midfielder is thought to have been bought by the Foxes for around £22m.
Brighton move for Sunderland goalkeeper
Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele is set for a move to Brighton, according to the Sunderland Echo.
The Seagulls have Australian star Mat Ryan in goal, but having allowed Tim Krul to leave, Steele could come in as cover and allow Christian Walton to go out on loan.
Mooy: "I'm proud to be at Huddersfield Town"
Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy spoke of his pride of being a Terrier during a 2018 World Cup press conference today.
The Australia international is currently at the tournament with the Socceroos, but spoke about his experience in the Premier League with David Wagner’s side ahead of the upcoming match against Denmark.
Fekir makes claim over fallen Liverpool move
Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool for £53million this summer, before Lyon called off negotiations after Liverpool had apparently asked for a second medical.
According to teamtalk:
He said: “My knee is super good. We work a lot on it, we reinforce it. But I honestly feel like before my injury.”
Ivan Cavaleiro: All you need to know
Arsenal agree fee for Leno
Arsenal have agreed a fee of £19.3m for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
The BBC claim the fee has been agreed, but no medical has yet taken place for the 26-year-old.
Town "not a stepping stone" for Mooy
That’s from to OmniSport news’ Ryan Benson, who is at the pre-Denmark Australia press conference in Kazan.
Cavaleiro rumours
If you didn’t see yesterday, Town have also been linked with a bid for Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro.
TeamTalk claim Town have submitted a £12m bid for the forward.
Limbombe: Full story
Here are what those reports are claiming about Town’s move for Anthony Limbombe.
Update on Limbombe deal from Belgium
Here’s what Het Laatste Nieuws makes of the Limbombe links:
Although Limbombe prefers an adventure in the Bundesliga, the chance is real that he will start in the Premier League next season. There the interest becomes more and more concrete, while the German candidates will only take action after the World Cup.
For example, Schalke 04 Limbombe has been on the radar for a while, but the ‘Royal Blue’ do not want to rush anything. The same applies to RB Leipzig, which, unlike Schalke, will not play in the Champions League next season.
The interest of Huddersfield Town, the club of Laurent Depoitre, and Southampton, which in May first had to enforce the preservation, is becoming more and more concrete.
During the play-offs you could already read in Het Laatste Nieuws that both Premier League-teams keep an eye on Limbombe. That has not changed today, on the contrary.
Huddersfield was the first to make an offer at Club Brugge and has a sum of almost 15 million euros for the Malinois. This is in line with the sales sum that Club Brugge has in mind, but a decision has been taken.
Knowing that Southampton and Newcastle United are also preparing a bid, the Limbombe camp prefers to keep all options open.
More on Limbombe
Kristof Terreur of HLN in Engeland claims Town have made a £13m bid for the forward.
Anthony Limbombe bid
Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Club Brugges striker Anthony Limbombe this morning.
Sun journalist Alan Nixon claims Town have been after the forward for a while and a deal may soon go through.