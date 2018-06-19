Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 19.

Town have kicked off their summer with three signings as Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi have joined the Terriers.

David Wagner weill be hoping to add another couple of names to his squad ahead of the season, with he and his backroom staff likely to be watching the 2018 World Cup with intent in case any players stand out to the head coach.

One man who has been linked to Town in the last 24 hours is Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ivan Cavaleiro, with the Terriers reportedly making a £12m offer for the forward.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.