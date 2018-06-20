Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, June 20.
Town's transfer window is well under way with the Terriers bringing in three signings already this summer.
Ben Hamer was the first through the door for Town, joining from Leicester City, before last season's AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo pledged his future to David Wagner's side.
Ramadan Sobhi was the third new recruit this summer after joining from Stoke City for £5.7m, but there will likely be more on the horizon for the Terriers.
Alongside the transfer window, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is well and truly under way, with England back in action against Panama on Sunday and Town trio Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl facing off on Thursday.
Juninho Bacuna: What you need to know
Leicester "right club for me" - Maddison
James Maddison believes Leicester was the “right club” for him.
I’m really happy to be here. I had a good chat with the manager about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold.
We talked about the type of player I am, how I’m going to fit into his style of play and everything sounded really promising. I haven’t looked back since that phone call.
Leicester just seems like the right fit for me. I’ve got a good feel about the club and I can’t ignore that, in my head and my heart.
I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I’m delighted and can’t wait to get started.
Fabianski joins West Ham
The Polish keeper has moved from Swansea City to West Ham.
Leicester sign Maddison
The former Town-linked midfielder has signed for Leicester.
Outgoing at Swansea
Roque Mesa looks to be heading for a Swansea exit after failing to impress in the Swans’ relegation season.
Bacuna on his Premier League dream
Here’s what Juninho Bacuna had to say when he signed for Town.
Bacuna on his style of play
Here’s what the new Town man has had to say about his style of play:
I’m a player that works hard and wants to give everything.
I am a player who never wants to lose.
I am also a more attacking player who wants to get forwards and score and give assists to help the team.
DONE DEAL: Juninho Bacuna
Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Juninho Bacuna.
Terrier inbound
Chelsea in for Pjanic
Chelsea are after the signature of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer.
Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed Barcelona were leading the race to sign the midfielder, but will now face competition from the Premier League club.
Wilfried Zaha
According to the Mirror, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a huge new deal by the Eagles, which would see the Ivorian earn more than £120,000 per week.
Town to sign Groningen midfielder?
Dutch outlet Het Dagblad van het Noorden is claiming that Huddersfield Town are in talks with 20-year-old midfielder Juninho Bacuna.
The Groningen youngster is said to be signing a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Town paying a small fee for his services.
The outlet also quotes Groningen director Hans Nijland, who reportedly confirmed the move to RTV Noord.
He said:
It has to come to paper first, but he has a one-year contract, so that has to be bought.
Personally, I would have liked to have extended it for another two years, but it is certainly a nice club and he has a desire to take that step. He is a child of the club, we should be proud of it. is also a compliment for the training of FC Groningen.
Aston Villa want Michael Hefele
According to the Daily Mirror, Michael Hefele is a target for Championship side Aston Villa.
Villa have offloaded John Terry and Chris Samba already this month and Tommy Elphick is also expected to leave.
James Chester may also be sold to free up funds for Villa, who would then need another centre back.