Town's transfer window is well under way with the Terriers bringing in three signings already this summer.

Ben Hamer was the first through the door for Town, joining from Leicester City, before last season's AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo pledged his future to David Wagner's side.

Ramadan Sobhi was the third new recruit this summer after joining from Stoke City for £5.7m, but there will likely be more on the horizon for the Terriers.

Alongside the transfer window, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is well and truly under way, with England back in action against Panama on Sunday and Town trio Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl facing off on Thursday.

