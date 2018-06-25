Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 25.
Town have brought in four men already this summer as David Wagner looks to strengthen ahead of a second season in the Premier League.
Juninho Bacuna was the latest player to sign, with the 20-year-old joining from Eredivisie side FC Groningen on Wednesday.
He joins Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi as the new signings this window, while there have been no outgoings other than released men.
Also, the 2018 World Cup is in swing in Russia, with new Terrier Ramadan in action with Egypt against Saudi Arabia this afternoon (3pm GMT).
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.
Ramadan Sobhi on bench
The Town man is a substitute for Egypt today as the Pharaohs look to end their World Cup campaign with a win.
Rooney to leave Premier League tonight?
Wayne Rooney will join DC United tonight.
That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the drawn out saga between Rooney and the MLS side is finally coming to an end after months of speculation.
The paper claims talks started last month and that Rooney later travelled to America to discuss a £3.75m-a-year deal and to complete a medical.
Sarri close to Chelsea deal
The Sun claim ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is due in London today to seal his move to Chelsea.
The paper claims Sari will be handed a two-year deal in west London, with the club having the option of a third.
The beard may be back
Adam Clayton has agreed to grow and dye another beard for charity - should England win the World Cup!
The bet was made with England legend Gary Lineker on Twitter, who chose Great Ormond Street Hospital as his charity of choice.
Ritchie back to Bournemouth?
Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie could reportedly be set to move back to AFC Bournemouth this summer.
The Sun claim the 28-year-old could be used as a makeweight in order for the Magpies to secure the services of Norwegian striker Josh King.
Safe standing
Parliament will debate the introduction of safe standing today.
The debate kicks off at 4.30pm and you can watch it live from Westminster Hall.
Flashback: Pritchard scores against Bournemouth
A nice present from the Premier League on Twitter this morning.
Wilshere move in doubt?
The Sun claim Jack Wilshere’s potential move to West Ham is in doubt as the Hammers will only offer the Arsenal man a one-year deal.
The paper suggests that is due to concerns over the Englishman’s fitness.
Anthony Martial to Juve
The Mirror claim Manchester United star Anthony Martial is closing in on a move to Italian giants Juventus.
The paper suggest United are holding out for £80m for the forward, but the Serie A champions are in personal talks with the Frenchman.
Ramadan Sobhi
The Huddersfield Town man is back in World Cup action today with Egypt.
You can see the forward and the Pharaohs take on Saudi Arabia at 3pm on ITV4.
Coverage starts at 2.30pm.