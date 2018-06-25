Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, June 25.

Town have brought in four men already this summer as David Wagner looks to strengthen ahead of a second season in the Premier League.

Juninho Bacuna was the latest player to sign, with the 20-year-old joining from Eredivisie side FC Groningen on Wednesday.

He joins Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi as the new signings this window, while there have been no outgoings other than released men.

Also, the 2018 World Cup is in swing in Russia, with new Terrier Ramadan in action with Egypt against Saudi Arabia this afternoon (3pm GMT).

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.