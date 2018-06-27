Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, June 27.
Town are in full flow in the transfer market having brought in four players already this summer.
Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna, Terence Kongolo and Ben Hamer have all joined the Terriers already this window, with David Wagner's men linked with a number of other names.
One of those is Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm, who has been closely linked with a move to West Yorkshire over the last week.
Here we'll bring you all the updates on that deal and any others involving Town, as well as the latest from the 2018 World Cup.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.
Key Events
Keita joins Liverpool
Town will not come up against the midfielder this summer as the RB Leipzig man has joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Spotlight on...
...Town’s pre-season opponents, RB Leipzig.
The Red Bulls have been called “Germany’s most hated club”.
Big switch
That’s a big switch from Bobby Reid, who travels over the Avon to join Cardiff City from rivals Bristol City.
Roque Mesa leaves Swansea
Not a fruitful spell for the Spaniard, who made just 11 appearances for the Swans before being sold to Sevilla.
Aaron Mooy reports
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Remember that name linked to Town earlier in the summer?
The Basel man looks like he’s headed to Southampton...
Alex Smithies sell-on
Huddersfield Town will be handed a cash boost should Alex Smithies’ move from QPR to Cardiff City materialise this summer.
The Terriers have a sell-on clause built into the keeper’s Loftus Road deal, but the details have been kept confidential.
Aaron Mooy buy-back
ESPN claim Manchester City are considering buying back Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy.
The outlet claims the Citizens have a £20m release clause in the Australian’s contract, which they are thinking about triggering following Mooy’s impressive performances at the 2018 World Cup.