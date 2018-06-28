Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 28.
Town revealed their first alternative kit yesterday , with the club going back to the traditional red and black stripes of away strips of yesteryear.
The announcement is the most recent reveal of a busy summer for Town, which has included not only four signings, but four players also in 2018 World Cup action with their respective nations.
Town are still chasing more moves, with Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm likely to be the next through the door for David Wagner 's side.
England also play today, with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions taking on Belgium in their final group match of the World Cup.
Town coach earns highest coaching qualification
Ritchie in demand
Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie is wanted by at least three club - according to the Chronicle.
Bournemouth, as well as Championship sides Middlesbrough and Stoke City, have expressed firm interest in the Scotland international. Who they report are looking to recoup £15million for the winger.
Arsenal gunning for Madrid star
Arsenal have launched an offer to sign Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid, according to various reports.
The Spanish winger, scored eight goals and created a further 16 in 53 games last season, helping Real win a third successive Champions League.
ICYMI: Designer of the Town kit speaks about new shirt
Local artist Peter O’Toole, the man responsible for the ‘Wagner Revolution’ artwork just over a year ago, designed this Huddersfield red and black landscape piece featuring familiar parts of our town.
Check it out below!
Grujic back at Cardiff?
Newly promoted Cardiff City are reportedly keen on taking midfielder Marko Grujic on loan again, according to readliverpoolfc.
The Serbian was linked with a move to Town in January last season but ended up going to promotion winners Cardiff.
Wayne Rooney set for USA switch?
Looks like the all-time top England goalscorer has all but confirmed his move to DC United with this tweet.
Cardiff sign Bobby Reid
Bobby Reid has signed for Cardiff City from Bristol City, reports WalesOnline.
The versatile forward joins the Premier League new boys on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be around the £10m mark.
Man U-Turn....
Marouane Fellaini looks set to make a U-turn and sign a new two-year contract with Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.
The paper claims the Belgian midfielder’s deal could be worth in excess of £100,000-a-week, and would include the option of an extra year beyond 2020 if both sides agree to the extension.
The 30-year-old has been linked with several clubs, including in Turkey and China, but a late offer from United has persuaded him to stay, the paper reports.
Huddersfield Town Link
As mentioned in our separate story, latest media reports from France suggest Algerian attacker Said Benrahma could be on David Wagner’s radar.
Up The Ante...
Everton are eyeing up Croatia’s Ante Rebic following his strong performance at the World Cup, the Daily Mirror reports.
The 24-year-old also had an impressive season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, with the club activating their option to buy him from his parent club Fiorentina.
But the side are reportedly bracing themselves for offers, with Tottenham Hotspur also said to be long-term admirers.
