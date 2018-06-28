Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 28.

Town revealed their first alternative kit yesterday , with the club going back to the traditional red and black stripes of away strips of yesteryear.

The announcement is the most recent reveal of a busy summer for Town, which has included not only four signings, but four players also in 2018 World Cup action with their respective nations.

Town are still chasing more moves, with Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm likely to be the next through the door for David Wagner 's side.

England also play today, with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions taking on Belgium in their final group match of the World Cup.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.