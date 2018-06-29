Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, June 29.

The Terriers have started the summer with a bang, bringing in four players since the opening of the summer transfer window.

Ben Hamer was first to join from Leicester City before Terence Kongolo made his loan move from AS Monaco permanent - the Dutchman becoming Town's most expensive incoming transfer ever.

Moves for Ramadan Sobhi and Juninho Bacuna followed swiftly and the Terriers are currently being linked to Borussia Dortmund left-back Erik Durm.

In addition, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have made it to the World Cup Round of 16 phase with Denmark and will take on Croatia in the knockout stages on Sunday.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.