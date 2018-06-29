Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, June 29.
The Terriers have started the summer with a bang, bringing in four players since the opening of the summer transfer window.
Ben Hamer was first to join from Leicester City before Terence Kongolo made his loan move from AS Monaco permanent - the Dutchman becoming Town's most expensive incoming transfer ever.
Moves for Ramadan Sobhi and Juninho Bacuna followed swiftly and the Terriers are currently being linked to Borussia Dortmund left-back Erik Durm.
In addition, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have made it to the World Cup Round of 16 phase with Denmark and will take on Croatia in the knockout stages on Sunday.

Fancy a job at Town?
The club are currently looking for a Senior Physical Performance Coach.
Jack Wilshere set for Fenerbahçe
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to complete a move to Fenerbahce on Monday, according to various reports.
Pictures from the alternative kit launch
Check out some of the images from the launch which included club officials Andy Booth and Ann Hough as well as some incredible scenery.
Golovin to Chelsea
One of the stars of the World Cup so far Aleksandr Golovin is in talks to join Chelsea.
CSKA Moscow want around £27 million for Golovin, which has not put off Chelsea. And they believe the 22 year-old can add attacking impetus to their squad and are confident he could make an impact in the Premier League, according to the Telegraph.
Wayne Rooney leaves Everton....
Wayne Rooney’s dream return to boyhood club Everton is over after one season following the 32-year-old’s move to Major League Soccer side DC United.
England’s record goalscorer rejoined the Toffees after 13 years at Manchester United, where he is also the all-time leading scorer, last summer but has left just 12 months later for a new challenge in the United States.
The move has been in the pipeline for several weeks and new Everton manager Marco Silva admitted last month he would not stand in the striker’s way if he wanted to leave.
“It is fantastic to be joining DC United at such an exciting time in the club’s history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks,” said Rooney, who flew out to America on Thursday and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

And welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals.
