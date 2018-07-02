Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, July 2.
Town have made four signings since the start of the transfer window, with a number of other names also linked to a move to the John Smith's Stadium.
Ben Hamer's introduction kicked off the summer for the Terriers and the former Leicester City keeper was followed by last season's loanee Terence Kongolo and Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi.
Juninho Bacuna was the final signing to join Town, but more are likely to follow later in the summer.
Town are also nearing the start of their pre-season, when the new men will train with their Town colleagues for the first time.
Elsewhere, the World Cup has entered the knockout phase, and unfortunately Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's Denmark were unable to edge past Croatia, with the Danes being beaten via a penalty shootout.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.
Wolves want Quintero
Colombia’s World Cup star Juan Quintero could be the latest player to make the move from Portugal to the midlands.
The Porto player has dazzled at this summer’s World Cup so far and has attracted attention from the likes of Spurs and Real Madrid
However Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo knows Quintero from his days at Porto and the Mirror reports that Wolves super agent Jorge Mendes s working behind the scenes to get the deal done.
It would be a huge coup for Wolves were the deal to come off.
Fulham enter race for Musa
Fulham have entered the race to sign Nigeria international Ahmed Musa according to Turkish news outlet Fotomac.
The Leicester player spent the second half of last year on loan at his former club CSKA Moscow after failing to impress for the Foxes.
But an impressive display at the World Cup, including two goals versus Iceland and a quality performance against Argentina, has put the 25-year-old back in the shop window.
Huddersfield Town were previously linked with the forward but now face competition from newly promoted Fulham.
Huddersfield linked with German international
Huddersfield Town have been linked with German World Cup left back Marvin Plattenhardt.
The Hertha Berlin left back started the first game of Germany’s disastrous campaign - a 1 - 0 loss to Mexico.
He was hauled off after 79 minutes though and not selected again as Germany finished bottom of a group that also included Sweden and South Korea.
German news outlet Kicker claims the 26-year-old would only be available for 20 million euros and Town will face competition from Everton and Bournemouth should they wish to sign Plattenhardt.
Home kit goes on sale on Saturday
Huddersfield Town have revealed the 2018/19 replica home kit will go on sale on Saturday July 7.
The kit was presented to fans at the start of June - alongside permanent signing Terence Kongolo - and was met with a warm reception from fans.
The Stadium Superstore and the Packhorse Centre shop in Huddersfield town centre will be open between 9am and 5pm on Saturday for fans to pick their new kit up.
It can also be bought online on the club website.
Kits have already been dispatched to supporters who pre-ordered.