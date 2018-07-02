Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, July 2.

Town have made four signings since the start of the transfer window, with a number of other names also linked to a move to the John Smith's Stadium.

Ben Hamer's introduction kicked off the summer for the Terriers and the former Leicester City keeper was followed by last season's loanee Terence Kongolo and Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi.

Juninho Bacuna was the final signing to join Town, but more are likely to follow later in the summer.

Town are also nearing the start of their pre-season, when the new men will train with their Town colleagues for the first time.

Elsewhere, the World Cup has entered the knockout phase, and unfortunately Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's Denmark were unable to edge past Croatia, with the Danes being beaten via a penalty shootout.

