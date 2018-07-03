Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, July 3.
The summer transfer window is in full swing and the 2018 World Cup is almost at the quarter-finals stage.
It's been a remarkably quick summer thanks to Town's transfer dealings and the tournament football and Town are now back at PPG Canalside and beginning their preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.
New signings Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna will be meeting up with their new team mates this week, while Terence Kongolo will reunite with the squad he was on loan with last season.
Ramadan Sobhi has more time to relax as the Terrier have extended his holidays due to the part he played with Egypt at the World Cup.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.
Young Terriers return to pre-season
Van La Parra update
Town youngster agrees new deal
Congratulations to Romoney Crichlow-Noble.
Arsenal after Andre Gomes
New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is after Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, 24, for £30m.
The Independent claim that Emery is willing to unload a few midfielders to get the signing done.
Town vs Chelsea
The Terriers take on Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.
It’ll be a hard test for Town, but it may give them the perfect opportunity to send a statement to any team thinking the Terriers may be subjected to second-season syndrome this term.
Mooy wins Australian Player Of The Year
Aaron Mooy has been named Australian footballer of the year... yet again!
ICYMI: Town linked with move for Gael Kakuta
Huddersfield Town could be set to hijack a deal for former winger Gaël Kakuta, according to media reports in France.
Town will always be part of the local community, insists Operations Director
That is the message of long-serving Operations Director Ann Hough as the club prepares for another multi-million pound season in the Premier League.
City close in on Mahrez
The champions look set to complete the £60m deal from Leicester by the end of the week.
Can anyone come close to Manchester City again next season?
Fulham 'close' to signing Mitrovic
Fulham expect to announce the signing of Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic when he returns from holiday, according to The Telegraph.
They understand that the London club believe they have agreed a fee in principle with the Magpies hierarchy and should be sealed soon.
Regan Booty goes out on loan
Huddersfield Town midfielder Regan Booty has joined Aldershot Town on loan for the 2018/19 National League season.
Mounie on Instagram
If you aren’t following Steve Mounie on Instagram, you’re missing out.
Depoitre’s reaction to the Belgium winner is quality.
Andy Booth: Sky's the limit for Town next season
The former fans’ favourite spoke at the launch of the club’s alternative kit launch, and this is what he said.
Everton chase Joao Mario
Everton have made contact with Inter Milan as they plot a move to sign Portugal international Joao Mario, according to Gazza Mercato.
The Italian football website reports that the Merseyside club are keen on landing the 25-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham under former boss David Moyes.
Town 'in negotiations' with Gael Kakuta
Former Chelsea winger Gaël Kakuta, 27, is the subject of transfer talks from Huddersfield Town, according to an L’Équipe report.
RMC believe that Ligue 1 side Amiens have actually agreed a fee to sign him, for between €3m and €4m, but the former Chelsea man is currently failing to agree personal terms, which could potentially open the door up for Town.
The DR Congo international joined Chelsea in 2009, but only featured 16 times over a six year spell with the London club.
Man United not put off key target after £133m valuation
Manchester United have moved into the driver’s seat in the race to sign Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
This is after the Lazio chairman said the club did not have to sell and could hold out for £133m, as reported by Tuttosport.
That valuation put off United’s rivals, including Juventus who said they are not prepared to go above £62m for the midfielder.
23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic impressed for Serbia in an attacking midfield role despite his side bowing out in the group stages.
He has just come off a stellar season at Lazio with many calling him the best player currently playing in Italy.
Would You Adama and Eve It!!
As reported by the Huddersfield Examiner a few weeks ago, The Sun have picked up on rumours that Huddersfield Town are interested in the signing of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.
The media outlet go on to say Boro boss Tony Pulis would consider selling the Spaniard to boost his transfer fund ahead of a SkyBet Championship promotion push.
It is believed the 22-year-old has an £18m release clause that will allow clubs to discuss personal terms with him.
No Neymar deal for Real Madrid...
Real Madrid have denied making “any kind of offer” to Paris St Germain for their Brazil forward Neymar, the most expensive player in the world.
A report by Television Espanola (TVE) claimed on Monday that Real were preparing to surpass the 222m euro (£200m) fee that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last August in their own bid to bring the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu.
Real have rejected the TVE report, with a statement published on realmadrid.com reading: “In light of information broadcast tonight by TVE regarding an alleged Real Madrid offer to PSG and their player Neymar, Real Madrid wish to state that this information is absolutely untrue. Real Madrid has made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player.”
