The summer transfer window is in full swing and the 2018 World Cup is almost at the quarter-finals stage.

It's been a remarkably quick summer thanks to Town's transfer dealings and the tournament football and Town are now back at PPG Canalside and beginning their preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

New signings Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna will be meeting up with their new team mates this week, while Terence Kongolo will reunite with the squad he was on loan with last season.

Ramadan Sobhi has more time to relax as the Terrier have extended his holidays due to the part he played with Egypt at the World Cup.

