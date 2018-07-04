Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, July 4.

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with every Premier League side battling it out in an attempt to bring in some of the best talent from around the world.

For Town, the summer has brought incomings of Ben Hamer, Ramadan Sobhi , Terence Kongolo and Juninho Bacuna , with the Terriers linked with a number of other names in the transfer market.

Town have also released their new home kit and first alternative kit already, while football fans from across the globe have had their eyes glued to the 2018 World Cup .

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.