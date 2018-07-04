Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Wednesday, July 4.
The summer transfer window is in full swing, with every Premier League side battling it out in an attempt to bring in some of the best talent from around the world.
For Town, the summer has brought incomings of Ben Hamer, Ramadan Sobhi , Terence Kongolo and Juninho Bacuna , with the Terriers linked with a number of other names in the transfer market.
Town have also released their new home kit and first alternative kit already, while football fans from across the globe have had their eyes glued to the 2018 World Cup .
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and the World Cup in full swing.
Key Events
Romagnoli to United?
Manchester United have had a bid for defender Alessio Romagnoli rejected, according to reports in Italy.
Il Corriere dello Sport have said that the Red Devils made an initial offer of €50million for the AC Milan defender, but have beentold to up their bid if they want to secure the Italian this summer.
West Ham in bid for Bruno Fernandes
West Ham United have made a £20m offer to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to Sky Sports.
Football's coming home
This is amazing.
Mahrez Nearing Move...
Another player who could be on the move is Riyad Mahrez, whose protracted £60m transfer from Leicester City to Manchester City is set to get the go-ahead later this week, according to the Daily Mail.
Kasey Palmer Future....
As mentioned last weekend by the Examiner, former Huddersfield Town loanee could be set for another move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Norwich City and Nice have previously been mentioned as potential destinations but now SKY Sports are suggesting Derby County could also be interested in a move.
The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Pride Park Stadium as the Rams fell short of promotion to the Premier League, losing to play-off champions Fulham in the semi-finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Bernabeu Exit?
Cristiano Ronaldo is open to the idea of joining Juventus with the Italian giants preparing a £88m deal for the forward, the Daily Mirror reports.
Ronaldo, who left the World Cup earlier than hoped as Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay, will be offered a contract worth £26.5m a year, the paper adds.
Good Morning
And welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals.
We’ll be here throughout the day to ensure you get all the best news, updates and rumours from Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Premier League.