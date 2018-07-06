Video Loading

Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, July 6.

The Terriers are still in the midst of the summer transfer window and will be hoping to add to the four new faces they have already brought to the John Smith's Stadium .

Ben Hamer was the first to join Town and was followed by former loanee Terence Kongolo , Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi and young Dutch talent Juninho Bacuna .

Town will now be looking to add more players to their ranks, but incomings have stalled slightly since Bacuna joined from FC Groningen late last week.

In addition, the World Cup quarter-finals get under way today with Uruguay taking on France and Brazil facing Belgium at 3pm and 7pm respectively.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue in full swing.

Key Events

Logging Out

Have a good weekend and we’ll be back from 9AM on Monday morning.

Until then!

KEY EVENT

Town squad numbers revealed

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith in training
Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith in training

Huddersfield Town ‘s newest signing Juninho Bacuna will wear the number 7 shirt for the Terriers this season.

Town have revealed all of the shirt numbers for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, with the Dutch 20-year-old handed the number 7 strip worn by Sean Scannell last term.

Check out the full list here...

Uruguay v France line-ups

The first of the 4 quarter-final ties is about to get under way in 10 minutes.

It’s on ITV if you don’t already know...

Aleksandr Golovin "already signed Chelsea contract"

CSKA Moscow boss Valery Gazzaev believes a deal has been agreed, and he told Catalan newspaper Sport:

“Golovin will decide where the best place for him is. As far as I know, he’s already signed a contract with . I think they’re a good option for him.


“It’s a big responsibility for him, but one that he’s prepared for.”

West Ham expect Wilshere announcement

West Ham United are expected to announce the signing of Jack Wilshere today, according to the Guardian.

The 26-year-old agreed to leave Arsenal last month following the expiration of his contract and will join West Ham on a free transfer.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's goal during the Europa League semi final, first leg clash against Atletico Madrid.
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's goal during the Europa League semi final, first leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

Ex-Town defender Jason Davidson on the move

Australian side Perth Glory are in talks with former Town defender Jason Davidson, according to thewest.com.

In 2009 he signed for Victorian Premier League club Hume City as a 17-year-old, then joined Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira.

He was loaned to Sporting Covilha before joining Dutch club Heracles Almelo. After featuring in the 2014 World Cup, Davidson moved to West Bromwich Albion and a year later signed for Huddersfield.

KEY EVENT

Televised Premier League fixture changes

The live television cameras will be at Huddersfield Town's away trip to Manchester City.
The live television cameras will be at Huddersfield Town's away trip to Manchester City.

Huddersfield Town’s first away game of the season against Manchester City is the only encounter selected for television coverage in the opening round of selection.

David Wagner’s side were due to face the Premier League champions on Saturday, August 18th but will now face the Citizens live on Sky Sports the following day, Sunday August 19th (kick-off 1.30pm).

Read the full story here...

KEY EVENT

Marvin Plattenhardt release clause

Marvin Plattenhardt in action for Germany during this summer's World Cup in Russia.
Marvin Plattenhardt in action for Germany during this summer's World Cup in Russia.

According to BILD, the Germany defender has a 25m euro release clause in his contract.

The Hertha Berlin defender impressed last season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 33 league appearances, but Town will face competition from up to six Premier League clubs for his signature.

Town players back on the grass

The second day of pre-season is underway at PPG Canalside.

Wolves close to signing Zinchenko

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates with David Silva, Leroy Sane and Alexander Zinchenko.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates with David Silva, Leroy Sane and Alexander Zinchenko.

Wolves have reportedly moved to try to sign Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to The Mirror, the West Midlands outfit are prepared to pay a club-record fee for Zinchenko.

On this day....

Lookman to Leipzig...

RB Leipzig are keen on signing striker Ademola Lookman from Everton, but the Toffees have already rejected a £12m bid, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ademola Lookman in action during his time at Charlton Athletic - he could be on the move from Everton this summer.
Ademola Lookman in action during his time at Charlton Athletic - he could be on the move from Everton this summer.
KEY EVENT

Rumours Rated & Reviewed...

Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton analyses the credibility of the players linked to a John Smith’s Stadium switch.

Who will Huddersfield Town be signing during this Summer's Transfer Window?
Who will Huddersfield Town be signing during this Summer's Transfer Window?

All Change At Chelsea...

Antonio Conte’s replacement in the Stamford Bridge hot seat will be announced next week, with former Empoli and Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri expected to take the reins, the Daily Mail says.

Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte gives his team instructions during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town.
Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte gives his team instructions during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town.

Another midfielder reported to be on the move is Jorginho, who is closer to signing a deal with Manchester City, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The 26-year-old Napoli man’s move to the Etihad looks more likely after Fabian Ruiz signed for the Italian club, the paper says.

Italy's Jorginho could finally seal a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
Italy's Jorginho could finally seal a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Grealish Set for Spurs Switch?

Jack Grealish is set to return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur - but a whole host of clubs are looking to secure the signature of the talented Aston Villa midfielder, reports the Daily Mirror.

Steve Bruce’s side missed out on the chance to return to the top flight due to a play-off final loss to Fulham, with Villa needing to raise funds to mount another promotion challenge, the paper says.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship clash.
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Good Morning

And welcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals.

We’ll be here throughout the day to ensure you get all the best news, updates and rumours from Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Premier League.