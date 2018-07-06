Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, July 6.

The Terriers are still in the midst of the summer transfer window and will be hoping to add to the four new faces they have already brought to the John Smith's Stadium .

Ben Hamer was the first to join Town and was followed by former loanee Terence Kongolo , Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi and young Dutch talent Juninho Bacuna .

Town will now be looking to add more players to their ranks, but incomings have stalled slightly since Bacuna joined from FC Groningen late last week.

In addition, the World Cup quarter-finals get under way today with Uruguay taking on France and Brazil facing Belgium at 3pm and 7pm respectively.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue in full swing.