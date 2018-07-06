Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, July 6.
The Terriers are still in the midst of the summer transfer window and will be hoping to add to the four new faces they have already brought to the John Smith's Stadium .
Ben Hamer was the first to join Town and was followed by former loanee Terence Kongolo , Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi and young Dutch talent Juninho Bacuna .
Town will now be looking to add more players to their ranks, but incomings have stalled slightly since Bacuna joined from FC Groningen late last week.
In addition, the World Cup quarter-finals get under way today with Uruguay taking on France and Brazil facing Belgium at 3pm and 7pm respectively.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue in full swing.
Town squad numbers revealed
Huddersfield Town ‘s newest signing Juninho Bacuna will wear the number 7 shirt for the Terriers this season.
Town have revealed all of the shirt numbers for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, with the Dutch 20-year-old handed the number 7 strip worn by Sean Scannell last term.
Uruguay v France line-ups
The first of the 4 quarter-final ties is about to get under way in 10 minutes.
It’s on ITV if you don’t already know...
Aleksandr Golovin "already signed Chelsea contract"
CSKA Moscow boss Valery Gazzaev believes a deal has been agreed, and he told Catalan newspaper Sport:
“Golovin will decide where the best place for him is. As far as I know, he’s already signed a contract with Chelsea . I think they’re a good option for him.
“It’s a big responsibility for him, but one that he’s prepared for.”
West Ham expect Wilshere announcement
West Ham United are expected to announce the signing of Jack Wilshere today, according to the Guardian.
The 26-year-old agreed to leave Arsenal last month following the expiration of his contract and will join West Ham on a free transfer.
Ex-Town defender Jason Davidson on the move
Australian side Perth Glory are in talks with former Town defender Jason Davidson, according to thewest.com.
In 2009 he signed for Victorian Premier League club Hume City as a 17-year-old, then joined Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira.
He was loaned to Sporting Covilha before joining Dutch club Heracles Almelo. After featuring in the 2014 World Cup, Davidson moved to West Bromwich Albion and a year later signed for Huddersfield.
Televised Premier League fixture changes
Huddersfield Town’s first away game of the season against Manchester City is the only encounter selected for television coverage in the opening round of selection.
David Wagner’s side were due to face the Premier League champions on Saturday, August 18th but will now face the Citizens live on Sky Sports the following day, Sunday August 19th (kick-off 1.30pm).
Marvin Plattenhardt release clause
According to BILD, the Germany defender has a 25m euro release clause in his contract.
The Hertha Berlin defender impressed last season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 33 league appearances, but Town will face competition from up to six Premier League clubs for his signature.
Town players back on the grass
The second day of pre-season is underway at PPG Canalside.
Wolves close to signing Zinchenko
Wolves have reportedly moved to try to sign Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.
According to The Mirror, the West Midlands outfit are prepared to pay a club-record fee for Zinchenko.
On this day....
Lookman to Leipzig...
RB Leipzig are keen on signing striker Ademola Lookman from Everton, but the Toffees have already rejected a £12m bid, according to the Daily Mirror.
All Change At Chelsea...
Antonio Conte’s replacement in the Stamford Bridge hot seat will be announced next week, with former Empoli and Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri expected to take the reins, the Daily Mail says.
Another midfielder reported to be on the move is Jorginho, who is closer to signing a deal with Manchester City, the Manchester Evening News reports.
The 26-year-old Napoli man’s move to the Etihad looks more likely after Fabian Ruiz signed for the Italian club, the paper says.
Grealish Set for Spurs Switch?
Jack Grealish is set to return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur - but a whole host of clubs are looking to secure the signature of the talented Aston Villa midfielder, reports the Daily Mirror.
Steve Bruce’s side missed out on the chance to return to the top flight due to a play-off final loss to Fulham, with Villa needing to raise funds to mount another promotion challenge, the paper says.
