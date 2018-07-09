Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday, July 9.

The Terriers are gearing up for their first pre-season match of the summer this week, with David Wagner 's men back playing at Bury on Tuesday night.

Town's backroom staff and recruitment team will also be in action over the coming weeks, looking to strengthen Town in key positions ahead of their second term in the Premier League .

In addition, England have made it through to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 after beating Sweden at the weekend.

Only one match stands between the Three Lions and the final, with Gareth Southgate's troops taking on Croatia on Wednesday to discover whether it'll be a first final since 1966 for England, or a second third and fourth play-off.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue in full swing.