The Terriers are gearing up for their first pre-season match of the summer this week, with David Wagner 's men back playing at Bury on Tuesday night.
Town's backroom staff and recruitment team will also be in action over the coming weeks, looking to strengthen Town in key positions ahead of their second term in the Premier League .
In addition, England have made it through to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 after beating Sweden at the weekend.
Only one match stands between the Three Lions and the final, with Gareth Southgate's troops taking on Croatia on Wednesday to discover whether it'll be a first final since 1966 for England, or a second third and fourth play-off.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue in full swing.
Town youngster signs new deal
Town youngster Dom Tear has signed a new deal with the John Smith’s Stadium side.
The 18-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the Terriers, keeping him at the club until at least 2019.
One month of the transfer window left
Ajax chasing United defender Blind
Dutch giants Ajax have this afternoon confirmed that his side are working on a deal to bring Daley Blind back to the club from Manchester United, according to reports.
Wilshere to West Ham confirmed
Town target Harry Wilson targets Liverpool first-team
As mention earlier, Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is aiming for a first-team chance with the Reds despite being linked with a loan move to Huddersfield Town amongst other teams.
Spain appoint new boss
Ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has taken over the Spanish international side.
QUIZ: How well do you remember Huddersfield Town's 2017/18 pre-season?
Arsenal target double signing
Arsenal are set to complete the signings of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, according to Goal.com.
It's coming home...
The scene at full-time in Roxy’s ball room after England booked their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup
Cranie training with WBA
Former Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie is training with Championship club West Bromwich Albion.
The 31-year-old former England youth team international has been without a club since being released by Middlesbrough at the end of the 2017/18 season.
Southampton set to sign World Cup defender
Southampton have agreed an £18million fee with Borussia Monchengladbach star Jannik Vestergaard, according to reports.
The Danish centre-back, who measures up at 6ft 7in, went to the World Cup but did not feature for his nation.
Town target Wilson set for new contract
Youngster Harry Wilson is set to agree a new Liverpool contract – as the Welsh winger hopes to convince Jurgen Klopp he can be part of his first-team plans this season.
Wilson, who has been linked with a move to Town earlier in the summer, scored twice as the Reds kicked off their pre-season friendly programme with a 7-0 win over Chester
West Ham close in on double swoop
The Hammers have tabled a club-record £40 million bid for Lazio star Felipe Anderson, and are closing in on the signing of Jack Wilshere, According to Goal.
They are expected to complete the signing of Wilshere, the former Arsenal man, today after calling time on a 10-year stay at the Gunners.
Pick your team to face Bury
Huddersfield Town face their first test of the summer on Tuesday as they travel to Bury FC for their opening pre-season match.
Town take on The Shakers at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night, with kick off at 7.45pm in Greater Manchester.
The fixture will give head coach David Wagner a first look at his new players in a match scenario, while also allowing the boss to assess the fitness of both the old and new Terriers.
The match will likely feature a number of changes for both sides in order for the teams to give as many players as possible time in the legs.
England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup and Huddersfield Town are set to start pre-season action.
What more could you ask for? Stay tuned for all the latest Town news and transfer rumours, including their Premier League.