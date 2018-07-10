Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, July 10.
Town kick off their pre-season fixtures tonight with a match against Bury FC at Gigg Lane.
The match will give both fans and David Wagner a first look at new signings Juninho Bacuna and Ben Hamer in a match scenario, while Terence Kongolo could also pull on the famous jersey for the first time as a permanent Terrier.
Ramadan Sobhi , Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl will not feature for the Terriers as all four have been given longer to recuperate after their 2018 World Cup campaigns.
Alongside the match, the summer transfer window is also in full swing, with Town looking to add to the four signings they have already made this summer.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.
Key Events
Town youngster joins Wrexham on loan
Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke has joined Wrexham AFC on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old will represent the Dragons until the end of the 2018/19 campaign, having previously played at the Racecourse Ground back in November 2016.
Newcastle reject Lascelles bid
West Ham have had a £25m bid rejected for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, according to Sky Sources.
Odds crash on Grealish joining Spurs
In an interview with Sky Sports, Villa boss Steve Bruce said:
“The first thing before we go into anything is that we have to address is Financial Fair Play – forget everything else for the moment.
Inevitably that is going to be player sales. There are going to be people that I do not want to sell – and the obvious one is Jack.”
Grealish is now 1/2 to join Tottenham this summer with SkyBet.
Wolves boss signs new contract
Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new contract taking his time at the West Midlands club till 2021, reports Birmingham Live.
West Ham stars going cheap
West Ham are willing to sell three experienced players this summer including powerful midfielder Michail Antonio.
Antonio could be sold for as little as £15m according to Sky Sports.
The 28-year-old has grown into a key player for the Hammers since joining from Nottingham Forest three years ago but his last season was hampered by injuries and he only managed 21 appearances.
The other players are midfielders Pedro Obiang and Nigerian World Cup player Cheikhou Kouyate. The latter has an asking price of just £10m but no offers have yet been made.
Meanwhile Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Atlanta have already had offers rejected for Obiang who previously played over 100 games for Italian club Sampdoria.
New West Ham boss Manuel Pelligrini is in the process of overhauling his squad having added Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop and Jack Wilshere already this summer.
Petition for bank holiday if England win the World Cup
A petition for the UK to get a bank holiday the Monday after the World Cup final - should England win the tournament - has attracted over 60,000 signatures.
If it reaches 100,000 the government will have to respond.
Willian to Man United
Willian is becoming increasingly desperate for a move away from Stamford Bridge after his relationship with manager Antonio Conte reportedly broke down last season.
Conte, once destined for the exit, looks more and more likely to stay at Chelsea next season and Willian may feel he has burned his bridges with the Italian.
Manchester United would be his most likely destination - despite links to Barcelona - given the player’s solid relationship with Jose Mourinho.
And United are encouraged by the fact the Brazilian forward has only two years left on his contract. Chelsea will be unlikely to demand the £60m they want for Willian if he were to go next summer instead of now.
Ronaldo decision could be made in next two days
It appears that Ronaldo’s move to Juventus could be a real thing.
The Real Madrid man has been linked with a move away almost every transfer window in the last few years but this time a deal looks to be in advanced stages.
Italian football expert Gabriele Marcotti told ESPN:
I was sceptical from the beginning,” he told ESPN FC.
But it’s my understand that an agreement has been reached in principle involving Real Madrid and Ronaldo.“Remember this was the key issue - Madrid are happy to let him go, on principle.
Ronaldo is happy to go, on principle.
Ronaldo agreeing terms with Juventus, on principle.
But the key issue was going to be the terms of his departure, whether Ronaldo was going to come out and explain why he was moving on.“Its my understanding that they’ve all agreed how they’re going to do this.
And there should be developments in the next 24-48 hours.
So it does look at this time that he is on his way to Turin.
Ronaldo is currently on holiday in Greece and posted this photo on Twitter. Juve fans may have read a tad too much into the colour of Cristiano Junior’s t-shirt...
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to the Examiner transfer blog.
Today France take on Belgium in the first World Cup semi-final before England face Croatia tomorrow.
While the eyes of the world are focused on those two games there is likely to be some deals and discussion going on elsewhere.
We’ll try to keep you updated on it all throughout the day.