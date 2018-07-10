Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, July 10.

Town kick off their pre-season fixtures tonight with a match against Bury FC at Gigg Lane.

The match will give both fans and David Wagner a first look at new signings Juninho Bacuna and Ben Hamer in a match scenario, while Terence Kongolo could also pull on the famous jersey for the first time as a permanent Terrier.

Ramadan Sobhi , Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl will not feature for the Terriers as all four have been given longer to recuperate after their 2018 World Cup campaigns.

Alongside the match, the summer transfer window is also in full swing, with Town looking to add to the four signings they have already made this summer.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.