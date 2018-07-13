Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday July 13.

The Terriers are back in pre-season training this week as they step up preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Town played Bury FC in their first match of the summer on Tuesday, claiming a 4-0 win in their new alternative kit to kick off their warm ups for the next campaign.

And David Wagner 's men follow that win with a match against Accrington Stanley this weekend - a team the Terriers beat 1-0 at the same stage last year.

Town will be without Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Ramadan Sobhi however, as all four enjoy extended summers due to their involvement in the 2018 World Cup , which culminates on Sunday.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.