Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday July 13.
The Terriers are back in pre-season training this week as they step up preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Town played Bury FC in their first match of the summer on Tuesday, claiming a 4-0 win in their new alternative kit to kick off their warm ups for the next campaign.
And David Wagner 's men follow that win with a match against Accrington Stanley this weekend - a team the Terriers beat 1-0 at the same stage last year.
Town will be without Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Ramadan Sobhi however, as all four enjoy extended summers due to their involvement in the 2018 World Cup , which culminates on Sunday.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.
Maguire set for new Leicester contract
England World Cup hero Harry Maguire is in line for a new £75,000 a week contract at Leicester City, in order to fend of interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.
Accrington Stanley extend deal
Town’s opposition tomorrow have handed their Danny Williams a new one-year deal at the Wham Stadium.
Newcastle target makes Bundesliga switch
Alassane Plea has completed a £22milion move to Borussia Monchengladbach, the forward had been linked with a switch to Tyneside and the Geordies had a bid for Plea rejected by Nice earlier this month.
Jorginho in London
The Napoli midfielder is reportedly closing in on a move to 2016/17 champions Chelsea.
Gary Cahill set for England talks
Gary Cahill has claimed he will consider his international future after seeing his place in the starting line-up taken by Harry Maguire.
Standard Sport report he said:
“It is a good conversation for me to have with the manager in the coming month or so.
“Any time I get an opportunity to play for England, I want to do that. I can finish my England career knowing that I have played every possible game I can play in the times I have been selected.
Dale Tempest wants Town to break transfer record
Former Town man Dale Tempest wants Town to break their transfer record again this summer in order to sign Boro winger Adama Traore.
Southampton sign Danish defender
It’s not Zanka, it’s his international team mate Jannik Vestergaard.
Hazard to Real?
The Daily Mail claim Real Madrid are preparing a £150m bid for Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard.
The newspaper claims the Belgian is seen as a replacement for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus earlier this week.
Fantasy Football
Need a bit of a steer on who to pick in your Fantasy Football team this season?
Take a look here at some of the best bargains you can get ahead of the 23018/19 season.
Antonio Conte will not be Chelsea manager when Huddersfield Town host the Blues on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Smith strike
Take a bow, son.
Shaqiri to Liverpool?
Sky Sports claim the Swiss winger is set for Liverpool medical today.