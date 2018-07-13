Video Loading

Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday July 13.

The Terriers are back in pre-season training this week as they step up preparations for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Town played Bury FC in their first match of the summer on Tuesday, claiming a 4-0 win in their new alternative kit to kick off their warm ups for the next campaign.

And David Wagner 's men follow that win with a match against Accrington Stanley this weekend - a team the Terriers beat 1-0 at the same stage last year.

Town will be without Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Ramadan Sobhi however, as all four enjoy extended summers due to their involvement in the 2018 World Cup , which culminates on Sunday.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.

Maguire set for new Leicester contract

England World Cup hero Harry Maguire is in line for a new £75,000 a week contract at Leicester City, in order to fend of interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

England's Harry Maguire (left) speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Accrington Stanley extend deal

Town’s opposition tomorrow have handed their Danny Williams a new one-year deal at the Wham Stadium.

Newcastle target makes Bundesliga switch

Alassane Plea has completed a £22milion move to Borussia Monchengladbach, the forward had been linked with a switch to Tyneside and the Geordies had a bid for Plea rejected by Nice earlier this month.

Jorginho in London

The Napoli midfielder is reportedly closing in on a move to 2016/17 champions Chelsea.

Happy birthday, Sir Patrick!

It’s Sir Patrick Stewart’s birthday today!

Gary Cahill set for England talks

Jack Wilshere, Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill during an England training session

Gary Cahill has claimed he will consider his international future after seeing his place in the starting line-up taken by Harry Maguire.

Standard Sport report he said:

“It is a good conversation for me to have with the manager in the coming month or so.


“Any time I get an opportunity to play for England, I want to do that. I can finish my England career knowing that I have played every possible game I can play in the times I have been selected.

Dale Tempest wants Town to break transfer record

Adama Traore in action for Middlesbrough

Former Town man Dale Tempest wants Town to break their transfer record again this summer in order to sign Boro winger Adama Traore.

Read all his thoughts here.

Southampton sign Danish defender

It’s not Zanka, it’s his international team mate Jannik Vestergaard.

Hazard to Real?

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup

The Daily Mail claim Real Madrid are preparing a £150m bid for Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard.

The newspaper claims the Belgian is seen as a replacement for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus earlier this week.

Fantasy Football

Ryan Sessegnon celebrates with the trophy following Fulham's victory over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final

Need a bit of a steer on who to pick in your Fantasy Football team this season?

Take a look here at some of the best bargains you can get ahead of the 23018/19 season.

Conte sacked

Antonio Conte will not be Chelsea manager when Huddersfield Town host the Blues on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Smith strike

Huddersfield Town v Aston Villa. Sky Bet Championship. John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Tommy Smith celebrates putting Town ahead.

Take a bow, son.

Have a look at this strike from the skipper...

Shaqiri to Liverpool?

Sky Sports claim the Swiss winger is set for Liverpool medical today.