The Terriers fell to a pre-season friendly defeat away to Accrington Stanley over the weekend but boss David Wagner said he was "unconcerned".
On Saturday the German Head Coach said of the 3-0 loss: “You can't compare pre-season results with past pre-season results or other competitive games.
“It's all about getting back to the physical shape – and there were some physical battles against a very physical opponent.”
Elsewhere there was the small matter of the World Cup Final to settle, with France beating Croatia 4 - 2 in a thrilling and controversial final.
England missed out on a bronze medal after losing to a classy Belgium side in the third place play-off on Saturday.
The best goalkeeper at the World Cup is another player linked with a move from Chelsea to Real MAdrid.
And Thibaut Courtois is looking the more likely departure.
The towering stopper has entered the lkast year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and the club are reluctant to let him go for nothing next summer according to the Telegraph.
Asked about his Chelsea future, Courtois said: “I will go back and I will see what they want and how they say it. Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table is different than what I can have.
“In this World Cup, I have ignored all the speculation, all the rumours. But now, in the next few days, I will have a chat with my agent and see what Chelsea told him, and then we will talk. But I feel happy at Chelsea, it’s not that I necessarily want to leave.”
Chelsea will hold on to Hazard
Chelsea will reject any advances from Real Madrid for their star man Eden Hazard according to the Guardian.
Following Belgium’s victory over England in the World Cup third place play off on Saturday, Hazard hinted he may be leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.
He is entering the last two years of his contract with Chelsea and said after the game: “After 6 wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.
“Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”
And it seems Chelsea do not want to let him go. A proposed £300,000 a week contract offer may convince the winger to stay long term but the London club are willing to keep him for at least another year if not.