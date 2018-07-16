Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Monday July 16.

The Terriers fell to a pre-season friendly defeat away to Accrington Stanley over the weekend but boss David Wagner said he was "unconcerned".

On Saturday the German Head Coach said of the 3-0 loss: “You can't compare pre-season results with past pre-season results or other competitive games.

“It's all about getting back to the physical shape – and there were some physical battles against a very physical opponent.”

Elsewhere there was the small matter of the World Cup Final to settle, with France beating Croatia 4 - 2 in a thrilling and controversial final.

England missed out on a bronze medal after losing to a classy Belgium side in the third place play-off on Saturday.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.