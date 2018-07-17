Huddersfield Town continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Germany this week.

Tomorrow David Wagner's men will take on Dynamo Dresden at 5.30pm.

It was confirmed yesterday that new signing Ramadan Sobhi will fly out with the rest of the squad after returning from holiday following Egypt's World Cup campaign.

In transfer news, Jack Payne has joined Bradford City on a season long loan. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Oxford United and then Blackburn Rovers - where he helped them to promotion to the Championship, scoring in the final of the last game.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion are rumoured to be interested in signing Huddersfield Town fan favourite Michael Hefele with a number of baggies centre-backs set for the exit this summer.

