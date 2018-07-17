Huddersfield Town continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Germany this week.
Tomorrow David Wagner's men will take on Dynamo Dresden at 5.30pm.
It was confirmed yesterday that new signing Ramadan Sobhi will fly out with the rest of the squad after returning from holiday following Egypt's World Cup campaign.
In transfer news, Jack Payne has joined Bradford City on a season long loan. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Oxford United and then Blackburn Rovers - where he helped them to promotion to the Championship, scoring in the final of the last game.
Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion are rumoured to be interested in signing Huddersfield Town fan favourite Michael Hefele with a number of baggies centre-backs set for the exit this summer.
Ajax sign Daley Blind
Ajax have confirmed that they have re-signed Daley Blind from Manchester United.
The 28-year-old returns to the Netherlands on a four-year-contract for a fee that could rise up to £18m.
Arsenal chasing Kingsley Coman
Arsenal are set to launch a £44m bid to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to reports in France via the Sun.
The Sun have took the link from BeIN Sports, and it’s early to tell if the £44m bid is enough for the 22-year-old.
ICYMI: Jack Payne joins Bradford on loan
Town midfielder Jack Payne has joined Bradford City on a season-long loan deal.
Town linked to French striker
Huddersfield Town have been linked with a young Monaco striker who is believed to be available for transfer.
French website Foot Mercato suggests the Terriers are interested in bidding for the 22-year-old.
Man United in for Croat double
Reports in the Sun have suggested Manchester United could be interested in signing both of Croatia’s World Cup wingers for a total of £92m.
Ivan Perisic and Antre Rebic both impressed during Croatia’s run to the final with their combination of attacking threat, defensive work rate and all round winning mentality.
Jose Mourinho tried to sign Perisic, 29, last season but the deal fell through. This time he would cost United £48m from Inter Milan.
Meanwhile, Rebic, 24, would cost around £44m from German club Eintracht Frankfurt. He has attracted interest from Arsenal as well s o a bidding war could ensue and drive up his price.
Hefele latest
West Bromwich Albion could have some cash to spend this summer as Burnley and West Ham are expected to table bids of around £20m for centre-back Craig Dawson.
Baggies boss Darren Moore lost Jonny Evans to Leicester for £3.5m earlier this summer. Ahmed Hegazi is attracting attention from Premier League clubs and 38-year-old Gareth McCauly is out of contract.
This all leaves the door open for Hefele, who barely played last term through injury and would only cost around £2.5m according to the Mail Online.
He would partner the Baggies’ new signing Kyle Bartley who signed from Swansea yesterday on a free transfer.
While Town fans would be sad to see such a character and fan favourite leave the club, nobody would begrudge him first team football should he wish to move.