Huddersfield Town start their pre-season tour of Germany today with a 5.30pm kick off against Dynamo Dresden.

Michael Hefele's former club came 14th in 2. Bundesliga last season after winning promotion the season before.

To follow all the action from that game, Mel Booth is in Germany and will be running a live blog a little later.

Back at home, Town continue to be linked 22-year-old Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby .

Yesterday French outlet Footmercato reported the player was set for a medical at Town. We'll be bringing you the latest on this quickly developing transfer story.

Elsewhere Town's Premier League rivals have started to step up their activity in the transfer market following the conclusion of the World Cup. Fulham have been throwing their weight around with the signing of Jean Michael Seri for £25m and their pursuit of highly rated Brazilian Malcolm from Bordeaux.

It seems they may now face competition from Everton for the £44m rated forward.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window and the World Cup continue.