Welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, July 19.

The Terriers started their pre-season tour of Germany with a goalless draw with Dynamo Dresden yesterday.

Town played well at the Stadion Am Sommerdamm, but could not find the winning goal their play deserved, with Scott Malone and Abdelhamid Sabiri denied at the end by the 2.Bundesliga outfit's goalkeeper.

Town took new signings Ramadan Sobhi , Ben Hamer , Terence Kongolo and Erik Durm to Russelsheim, with the goalkeeper and former Town loanee both getting game time under their belts against Dresden.

Durm and Ramadan remained sidelined, but could well play a part in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday and the friendly clash against SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday.

In addition, the summer transfer window is still open, with Sean Scannell , Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Tom Ince linked with moves away from the club and a number of other players linked with moves to West Yorkshire.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.