Welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, July 19.
The Terriers started their pre-season tour of Germany with a goalless draw with Dynamo Dresden yesterday.
Town played well at the Stadion Am Sommerdamm, but could not find the winning goal their play deserved, with Scott Malone and Abdelhamid Sabiri denied at the end by the 2.Bundesliga outfit's goalkeeper.
Town took new signings Ramadan Sobhi , Ben Hamer , Terence Kongolo and Erik Durm to Russelsheim, with the goalkeeper and former Town loanee both getting game time under their belts against Dresden.
Durm and Ramadan remained sidelined, but could well play a part in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday and the friendly clash against SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday.
In addition, the summer transfer window is still open, with Sean Scannell , Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Tom Ince linked with moves away from the club and a number of other players linked with moves to West Yorkshire.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.
Key Events
Dynamo Dresden highlights
You can watch the highlights of yesterday’s match through HTTV below.
Salford signings
The Class of ‘92 are bringing some big players to the conference this year...
From Scottish PL to...Salford?!!
It seems like something straight out of a Football Manager simulation but Adam Rooney has decided to swap Aberdeen for English fifth tier side Salford.
The Irishman has been part of a Dons side which has finished best of the rest in Scotland for four straight years but will now be plying his trade in the Vanarama National League after signing a three-year deal.
Salford are part owned by former Manchester United stars Phil and Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs and the Class of ‘92 heroes have big plans to transform the club into a Football League outfit.
Gianfranco Zola's Chelsea Return...
Former Chelsea and Italy striker Gianfranco Zola has returned to Stamford Bridge as assistant to new manager Maurizio Sarri.
As a player, Zola helped the club win two FA Cups, one Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup, one Uefa Super Cup and one League Cup between 1996-2003.
“For me it is an amazing thing. I am pleased to be here,” said the Italian.
The 52-year-old will make his Premier League bow in the Blues dug-out in the opening day clash at Huddersfield Town.
Limbombe and Diakhaby to join?
Anthony Limbombe and Adama Diakhaby have both been linked with moves to Town this summer.
Club Brugge winger Limbombe and AS Monaco striker Diakhaby have been connected with the Terriers for a large portion of the transfer window and The Sun claim Town will announce the double deal over the coming days.
The paper claim Town will spend £18m on the pair in a bid to bolster their attacking options.
The report also claims Town have agreed a fee for Limbombe and that Diakhaby will have a medical at Town this week.
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis to leave?
The Town defender has been linked with a move away from Town, with Bristol Rovers reportedly keen on the left back.
Scannell speaks
The former Town man has given his first interview as a Bradford City player today.
He told the club’s official website:
I was made aware that Bradford City and a few other clubs had shown interest in me, though I was quick to choose this club. I am extremely happy to be here and cannot wait to get going.
I have spoken at length to Michael Collins and he has discussed the way in which he wants the team to play, which is a massive attraction for me. The style excites me.
I played with Hope Akpan at Burton and after speaking to him about coming to Bradford City my mind was made up.
There is a huge amount of history and ambition at this club. I have seen the stadium and the new pitch, which looks fantastic, and I know this is the right move for me.
I am really looking forward to making my first appearance on home soil.
From midfield, I will be looking to attack and get on the ball as much as I possibly can.
The aim is definitely the top half of the table and going up, which is another reason why I wanted to come here.
When the first game of the season comes, it is all about starting well and showing we mean business from the start.
Danny Ward set for move
The former Town loan star is reportedly closing in on a move to Leicester.
Marvin Plattenhardt fee - reports
The 26-year-old Germany international has been linked with a move to Town this summer and the fee for Plattenhardt has reportedly been revealed by Bild.
The German outlet claim Hertha Berlin are holding out for 20m euros for the full back, who was part of the 2018 World Cup squad.
On the defender, manager Michael Preetz told the paper:
Marvin has entered another stage with the World Cup and has attracted a lot of attention.
If there is a desire for change and it fits all sides, then we will deal with it.
Bild claim Fulham, Everton, Leicester City, Watford and AFC Bournemouth are all also interested in Plattenhardt.
Scannell reaction
There’s a lot of love for Scannell out there.
A superb servant to the club.
David Wagner on Sean Scannell
Some touching words from the boss as Sean Scannell leaves for Bradford City.
I’m pleased that we have sorted this transfer for Scanny, as we cannot offer him the regular football that he wants at this stage of his career. He has been an important player for this club before I arrived and played an important role for us in our promotion season.
I cannot speak highly enough of him as a person, too; he has been top class since the first day I arrived in Huddersfield.
I know he is a popular figure with our squad and the fans and I know we all wish him the best of luck at Bradford, where I am sure he will succeed.
He will always be welcome back as a guest at this cub, where he has friends for life.
Scannell leaves for Bradford City
Sean Scannell has left Huddersfield Town for Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.
Sean Scannell
And here’s what Bradford City manager Michael Collins had to say about the potential signing of Sean Scannell.
WATCH: #bcafc head coach Michael Collins gives @chrisdawkesITV an update on the future of striker Charlie Wyke & their reported interest in #htafc winger Sean Scannell @itvfootball pic.twitter.com/Y4TVE3uLJP— ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 18, 2018
Tom Ince
Tom Ince has been linked with a move to Stoke City by Sky Sports.
Danny Williams
Good to see the US international back working with the squad!
Potential outgoings
We’ve had some big names being linked with a move away from Town this week, with Tom Ince the latest rumoured to be interesting Stoke City.
Sean Scannell and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis have also been linked with moves out of the John Smith’s Stadium.
Here’s what David Wagner had to say on any potential outgoings in Germany.