David Wagner's men may currently be on a pre-season tour of Germany but that hasn't stop the rumours circulating and deals being done.
While there has been media speculation over the futures of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Tom Ince, long serving winger Sean Scannell sealed a move to Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.
And with the World Cup finally over, expect the transfer window to really ramp up a gear ahead of the big Premier League kick-off as clubs have only until August 9th to get deals done.
This early date is due to clubs voting to move the deadline forward, from August 31st, so all squads can be confirmed before the season starts on August 11th.
Scouting report: Adama Diakhaby
David Wagner on Adama Diakhaby
He’s a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly.
Done Deal: Adama Diakhaby signs
Huddersfield Town has completed the signing of Adama Diakhaby from Champions League side AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee - read the full story here.
Brighton have signed South Africa international Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old forward has agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League Seagulls and will be loaned out ahead of the new season.
Albion manager Chris Hughton told the club’s website: “Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future and there is no doubting his talent having been voted South African player of the season. “Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football.”
Arsenal forward Danny Wellbeck could be set for a move to Everton, according to the Sun.
It is believed the Toffees could stump up £15m for the England striker, who has not yet been offered an extension to his contact, which is up in a year. Goalkeeper David Ospina and forward Lucas Perez could also be put on the market, the paper go on to claim.
Have a look at our bitesized guide to all the business Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals have done so far this summer.
David Wagner still has his eye on the transfer market as he guides Huddersfield Town through their pre-season work in Germany. Full Story HERE.
Raheem Sterling’s calculation that a blinding World Cup would bolster his position in contract talks with Manchester City appears to have backfired, the Daily Mirror reports.
The England star is said to have been seeking improved personal terms to his £170,000-a-week deal, although he delayed talks until after his return from Russia.
While the Three Lions’ campaign won plaudits, Sterling’s value is said to have remained relatively constant and attention from big international clubs has not been forthcoming. His contract with City is up in 2020, although he will have to sign an extension before next summer, the paper says.
Arsene Wenger is in contention to become manager of Japan’s national team, according to the Daily Mail.
Since leaving the Gunners after 22 years, the Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.
However, with at least Real now ruled out, speculation over an advance by the Japan FA has emerged while several Chinese clubs are also said to fancy the 68-year-old, who reportedly rejected a £30m offer to go to the Far East two years ago.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to have joined the race for Crystal Palace’s £60m-rated Wilfried Zaha.
The Ivorian was reported to be at the top of new Everton boss Marco Silva’s target list but according to the Daily Mirror, Spurs are now also plotting a swoop. The rival part-exchange bids could see Spurs offer Moussa Sissoko in a swap, while Everton could put Yannick Bolasie on the table, the paper claims.
