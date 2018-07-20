Welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Friday, July 20 .

David Wagner's men may currently be on a pre-season tour of Germany but that hasn't stop the rumours circulating and deals being done.

While there has been media speculation over the futures of Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Tom Ince, long serving winger Sean Scannell sealed a move to Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

And with the World Cup finally over, expect the transfer window to really ramp up a gear ahead of the big Premier League kick-off as clubs have only until August 9th to get deals done.

This early date is due to clubs voting to move the deadline forward, from August 31st, so all squads can be confirmed before the season starts on August 11th.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.