Huddersfield Town completed their pre-season tour of Germany yesterday with a 1-1 draw against SV Darmstadt 98.

The result brought to an end a run of four games without scoring a goal but Head Coach David Wagner said his side remained on track for the start of next season.

He said: "Sometimes you have to forget the results and the performances - the most important thing is you have to bring yourself into the momentum to get tired.

"This is what the players did - in very hot circumstances - and I'm very comfortable with this."

New signing Adama Diakhaby made his debut against SV Darmstadt 98 - since joining from AS Monaco - playing 60 minutes of the game.

Town have now been linked to another player from the French league, in Thiago Mendes from LOSC Lille, while big money moves continue to be gossiped about around Europe's top clubs.

