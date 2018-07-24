Welcome to our Huddersfield Town transfer blog for Tuesday, July 24 .

The Terriers returned from their pre-season tour to Germany over the weekend, having played in the Interwetten Cup as well as taking part in friendly clashes against SV Darmstadt 98 and Dynamo Dresden.

And Town are back on the road from Friday as they fly out to Austria for their training camp in Kirchberg in Tyrol.

Whilst on the continent they will take on FC Bologna on Tuesday in Brixen Im Thale before travelling to Schwaz to take on RB Leipzig.

The summer transfer window is also still open to the Terriers and their Premier League rivals this week, with the departure of Tom Ince to Stoke City the next piece of business expected from Town.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.