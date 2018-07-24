Welcome to our Huddersfield Town transfer blog for Tuesday, July 24 .
The Terriers returned from their pre-season tour to Germany over the weekend, having played in the Interwetten Cup as well as taking part in friendly clashes against SV Darmstadt 98 and Dynamo Dresden.
And Town are back on the road from Friday as they fly out to Austria for their training camp in Kirchberg in Tyrol.
Whilst on the continent they will take on FC Bologna on Tuesday in Brixen Im Thale before travelling to Schwaz to take on RB Leipzig.
The summer transfer window is also still open to the Terriers and their Premier League rivals this week, with the departure of Tom Ince to Stoke City the next piece of business expected from Town.
Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.
Ince speaks out after Stoke move
Speaking to Stoke club website, he said:
“I know what it requires to be successful in the Championship and I have already seen there is a lot of experience here, an enormous amount of quality and it is a really exciting place to be. I just can’t wait to get down to work.”
“I am delighted to be at Stoke, a massive club with a huge fan-base, and so excited to get going again.
Stoke boss on Ince signing
After signing in a £10m+ deal, Rowett and Ince have linked back up having previously worked together at Derby.
He said:
“I’ve had the fortune to work with Tom before and he’s a terrifically talented player,” said Rowett.
“He’s very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he’s particularly good from the right-hand side.”
Castro to Wolves
Wolves are set to sign wing-back Jonny Castro on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, according to the Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old moved from Celta Vigo to Atletico on a permanent £6million deal but will be immediately sent out to the newly promoted Premier League club and is expected for a medical on Wednesday according to the report.
REACTION: Town fans on Ince move to Stoke
OFFICIAL: Tom Ince signs for Stoke
Stoke City have signed Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town for an initial £10m fee, which could increase to £12m in add-ons.
That breaks Town’s club record fee for an outgoing transfer, with the deal eclipsing the £8m received for striker Jordan Rhodes in August 2012.
Stoke 'cryptic' tweet
We wonder what this could mean?
COMPARISON: Ramadan Sobhi v Tom Ince
This is an interesting comparison to be had, the left hand side show some of Sobhi’s attacking stats from last season in comparison to Tom Ince.
Are we getting a better finisher in front of goal?
Town weighing up Adama Traore move
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is eyeing up Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore as a replacement for Tom Ince, according to reports.
Both the Mirror and the Star claim the boss has identified the Spaniard as the ideal replacement for the Town winger, who looks set to join Stoke City in the next day or two.
ICYMI: Holmes-Dennis leaves Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town left back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has joined Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old defender joined the Terriers in August 2016 and made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wagner‘s men.
Thierry Henry set for Aston Villa job
This is a huge shock!
Thierry Henry has reportedly agreed to become the new manager of the Championship club, according to the Star.
New majority shareholders Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are unconvinced that Bruce is the right man to take them back to the Premier League.
The 40-year old recently quit from his role at Sky and to forward his ambitions to become a manager.
Huddersfield Town consider Davy Klaassen move
Huddersfield Town are considering a £23million move for midfielder Davy Klaassen, according to The Sun.
The Toffees signed Klaassen from Ajax last summer after the attacking midfielder had won three league titles with the Dutch side and helped them reach the 2017 Europa League final.
However, the 25-year-old made just seven Premier League appearances last season, playing 16 times in all competitions without scoring.
Tom Ince latest
According to reports, Ince has undergone his medical at Stoke City and should officially be unveiled as a Stoke player within the next day or two.