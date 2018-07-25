Welcome to our Huddersfield Town transfer blog for Wednesday, July 25 .

Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince became the club's record sale yesterday as he completed his move to Stoke City.

The midfielder cost the Potters £10m, which could rise to £12m with add-ons, eclipsing the £8m Town received for striker Jordan Rhodes in August 2012.

Meanwhile Town's Premier League rivals are making waves in the transfer market with reports suggesting World Cup winner Andre Schurrle is set for a medical at Fulham today.

And further abroad, Roma are considering legal action against Bordeaux and the agent of 21-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom after the player signed a last minute contract with Barcelona even after an agreement with the Italian club had been reached and announced.

