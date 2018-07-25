Welcome to our Huddersfield Town transfer blog for Wednesday, July 25 .
Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince became the club's record sale yesterday as he completed his move to Stoke City.
The midfielder cost the Potters £10m, which could rise to £12m with add-ons, eclipsing the £8m Town received for striker Jordan Rhodes in August 2012.
Meanwhile Town's Premier League rivals are making waves in the transfer market with reports suggesting World Cup winner Andre Schurrle is set for a medical at Fulham today.
And further abroad, Roma are considering legal action against Bordeaux and the agent of 21-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom after the player signed a last minute contract with Barcelona even after an agreement with the Italian club had been reached and announced.
REACTION: Rob Green set for Chelsea move
Madrid 'agree personal terms' with Courtois
Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to the Daily Mail.
Only one issue remains though, the two clubs need to agree a transfer fee. If the two clubs fail to do that then it is believed they will look at a move for If Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Town youngsters attend Premier League event
Town fixture poster
Rob Green set for Chelsea move
Chelsea are lining up a free transfer move for former England and Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Robert Green, according to reports.
The Sun newspaper claim that new Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri is targeting the 38-year-old to play a back-up role, similar to last season at Huddersfield Town.
Lossl back in training
Town youngsters in event at City's Etihad Campus
Huddersfield youngsters were among 180 from 23 Premier League and English Football League clubs who gathered at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus to take part in a pan-disability football festival.
The event was to celebrate another successful year for the Premier League and BT Disability programme.
Andre Schurrle due for Fulham medical today
Reports are suggesting that Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle is due for a medical at Fulham today ahead of a move.
German outlet RevierSport have said the deal is likely to be a season-long loan now, rather than the permanent deal Dortmund were hoping for.
A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 - providing the assist for the winning goal in the final - Schurrle would be the second high-profile signing for Fulham following the capture of OGC Nice’s highly-rated midfielder Jean Michael Seri.
Rob Green in surprise move to Chelsea
Don’t retire just yet Rob. After a season at the John Smith’s Stadium where he didn’t play a single game, 38-year-old goalkeeper Rob Green could be on his way to Premier League giants Chelsea.
The Sun have reported that Green, who was released by Town at the end of last season, will join on a one year contract.
He will be third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.
Chelsea back-up stoppers Jamal Blackman and Eduardo will spend next season out on loan.
Roma considering legal action
Brazilian winger Malcom has agreed a five year deal with Barcelona, prompting former suitors Roma to consider legal action.
The Italian club had confirmed a deal with the player and his club Bordeaux. Malcom was due to arrive in Rome today for his medical but at the 11th hour Barcelona jumped in with a higher offer - £36.5m.
Suddenly, after having agreed terms with both the player and the club, as well as having announced the deal to fans, Roma were left without their man.
Roma sporting directo, Monchi, told the club’s media team: “We’re weighing up things up at the club, to see if we can take any legal action. Although we don’t have any signed documents, I have lots of messages from [Malcom’s] agent and [Bordeaux’s] president. That’s something worth considering.”