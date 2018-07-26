Welcome to our Huddersfield Town transfer blog for Thursday, July 26 .

Huddersfield Town put in an impressive performance at the John Smith's Stadium last night as they came from behind to beat Champions League hopefuls Lyon 3-1.

New signings Junior Bacuna and Eric Durm did not feature but Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer and Adama Diakhaby all started.

Diakhaby put in a solid debut while Ben Hamer excelled between the sticks. The 30-year-old goalkeeper, signed from Leicester City, will surely compete with Jonas Lossl to be Town's number one this season.

After the game, David Wagner refused to rule out any more transfer business this summer - either in or out.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.