Huddersfield Town put in an impressive performance at the John Smith's Stadium last night as they came from behind to beat Champions League hopefuls Lyon 3-1.
New signings Junior Bacuna and Eric Durm did not feature but Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer and Adama Diakhaby all started.
Diakhaby put in a solid debut while Ben Hamer excelled between the sticks. The 30-year-old goalkeeper, signed from Leicester City, will surely compete with Jonas Lossl to be Town's number one this season.
After the game, David Wagner refused to rule out any more transfer business this summer - either in or out.
Key Events
Limbombe deal 'off' - reports
According to reports in Belgium, the deal to sign the Belgian winger is now off.
Het Laatste Nieuws claim the highly-rated 23-year-old, who scored six league goals in Belgium last season has failed to agree personal terms with the club despite a fee being agreed with Club Brugge.
Wagner 'unhappy' with Town pitch
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was unhappy with the state of the John Smith’s Stadium pitch yesterday, claiming it was “unacceptable” for a Premier League side after the Terriers win over Lyon.
Wagner said:
“It is obvious that this is not good, that it does not look like what it has to look like for a Premier League side.
“This is not satisfying and this is not what I expect when we play in the best and biggest competition in the world.
“This is unacceptable.”
DONE DEAL
Chelsea have completed the signing of Rob Green on a free transfer.
Green, 38, had been considering retirement after being released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season before agreeing a one year contract with the Blues.
He told the Chelsea club website:
It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.
It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.
Wagner refuses to rule out more transfers
After Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 win against French side Lyon last night, Head Coach David Wagner was asked if he sees the Terriers having any further involvement in the market, report Sky.
Wagner responded:
At the minute I have no idea - maybe or maybe not - I will never rule ins or outs in a sense as long as it is open.
If it happens then fine, if not I am absolutely OK with the squad we have together at the minute. We will see what happens at the end of the window.
So far Wagner has brought in eight first team players on permanent deals while letting Tom Ince go to Stoke for £10m.
DONE DEAL
Former Chelsea winger and Germany World Cup star Andre Schurrle has completed a loan movefrom Borussia Dortmund to Fulham FC.
The 27-year-old said “I can’t wait to get started. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”