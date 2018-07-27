Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Friday, July 27 .

The Terriers claimed an impressive victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday as they step up their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

Laurent Depoitre fired home two after Terence Kongolo 's equaliser to record a superb 3-1 win over the Champions League outfit.

Next up for Town is their tour to Austria, with the Terriers heading out to Kirchberg over the weekend.

In addition to their preparations however, the summer transfer window is still open and, although David Wagner is happy with numbers at the moment, he has refused to rule out more dealings.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.