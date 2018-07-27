Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Friday, July 27 .
The Terriers claimed an impressive victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday as they step up their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.
Laurent Depoitre fired home two after Terence Kongolo 's equaliser to record a superb 3-1 win over the Champions League outfit.
Next up for Town is their tour to Austria, with the Terriers heading out to Kirchberg over the weekend.
In addition to their preparations however, the summer transfer window is still open and, although David Wagner is happy with numbers at the moment, he has refused to rule out more dealings.
DONE DEAL: Coleman joins Shrewsbury
Joel Coleman has signed a contract extension with Huddersfield Town today and has left the club for a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.
The 22-year-old has signed for the Terriers until at least 2020, with the West Yorkshire club having the option of adding an extra year to the deal.
Behind the scenes at Town v Lyon game
Chelsea want Pickford
If goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois leaves, according to sky sources.
Leicester eye Maguire replacement
If Harry Maguire does depart Leicester, the 2016 Premier League winners will make a move for Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson, according to The Mirror.
The Foxes are eyeing a similar deal to Maguire and are looking to dip into the Championship to secure a cut-price centre-half.
Everton make Barcelona defender bid
Everton have made a formal bid for Barcelona defender Lucas Digne worth between €18m and €22m, according to RMC Sport.
The La Liga giants are willing to allow the Frenchman to join the Premier League side, however, the player remains undecided if he wants to join the Merseyside club.
Pritchard reflects on Lyon victory
The midfielder said:
“They are a very good team and they are obviously in the Champions League and I think we needed the test.
“I think we worked well when we won the ball back and defensively we had to be more compact, especially in the second half because of the chances they had in the first half.
“I thought we adapted very well to that.”
Town youngsters in action
There’s a chance to see some of Huddersfield Town’s exciting young prospects in action at AFC Emley tonight.
Town’s Academy are fielding a team made up basically of Under 17s, and they will be taking on Joe Howson’s Northern Counties East League Division One squad.
Klaassen joins Werder Bremen
Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has joined Werder Bremen for £12m.
The Dutch midfielder travelled to Germany yesterday to undergo a medical and has signed a four year deal.
Klaassen, 25, joined Everton in a £23.6m transfer from Ajax last summer but struggled to adapt to the Premier League and made only 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.