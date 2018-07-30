Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Monday, July 30 .

On Saturday the Terriers boarded a plane and set off on their Austrian training camp.

They will play FC Bologna on Tuesday evening at 6pm local time (5pm kick off in the UK).

The Italian side finished 15th in Serie A last season and are managed by former Italian international and World Cup winner Filippo Inzaghi.

Town will go on to play RB Leipzig on Friday August 3 in their last friendly before the season opener against Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday August 11.

While some players appear to have stayed behind in England, others - like new signing Erik Durm - will be hoping they can stake a claim for a starting place oin the Premier League over the next week.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window continues.