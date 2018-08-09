Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Thursday, August 9 .

It's transfer deadline day and there are still a number of deals up in the air for David Wagner's Terriers.

Town are reportedly closing in on the signing of Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza, while Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner have been strongly linked with moves away for the John Smith's Stadium.

The deadline day comes earlier than ever in the summer window after the Premier League clubs voted to shut the market ahead of the season, which kicks off tomorrow.

Town are in action on Saturday, hosting Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium, but there are deals to be done ahead of the referee's first whistle.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window slams shut.