Welcome to our Huddersfield Town news and transfer rumour live blog for Thursday, August 9 .

It's transfer deadline day and there are still a number of deals up in the air for David Wagner's Terriers.

Town are reportedly closing in on the signing of Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza, while Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner have been strongly linked with moves away for the John Smith's Stadium.

The deadline day comes earlier than ever in the summer window after the Premier League clubs voted to shut the market ahead of the season, which kicks off tomorrow.

Town are in action on Saturday, hosting Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium, but there are deals to be done ahead of the referee's first whistle.

Stick with us for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town as the summer transfer window slams shut.

If Town do sign another player before the window closes at 5pm, these are the steps the player would have to go through in completing a medical.

ICYMI: Chelsea sign Kepa

Kepa may make his debut this Saturday against Huddersfield Town.

Van La Parra Instagram post

Wonder what this is about then?

Van la Parra post on Instagram.
Van La Parra post on Instagram.

Brighton set to sign Burn

ICYMI: Town pitch ahead of this weekend

It’s looking more promising compared to a few weeks ago!

What Town fans can expect today

In terms of incomings, speculation of a loan switch for Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts is starting to do the rounds. According to the Daily Mail talk of a season-long-loan deal has come up.

Another potential Terrier inbound is Montpellier forward Isaac Mbenza, so don’t be surprised to see this advance over the next few hours.

Patrick Roberts lifts the Scottish Cup
Patrick Roberts lifts the Scottish Cup

In terms of outgoings, both Michael Hefele and Colin Quaner are linked with moves away from Town.

Hefele, 27, is being linked with a £350,000 switch to Nottingham Forest, according to the Nottingham Post.

Colin Quaner has also been linked with a move to Preston, but talk on that has gone quiet recently.

Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner tries to find a way through Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.
Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner tries to find a way through Pre Season Friendly Bury v Huddersfield Town 10/07/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth) Football Images are covered by DataCo licence agreements. For Editorial Use Only No Free Use permitted.
Patrick Roberts linked

Patrick Roberts lifts the Scottish Cup
Patrick Roberts lifts the Scottish Cup

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Manchester City winger, Patrick Roberts.

The Daily Mail claim City will allow the winger to leave on loan this season, with David Wagner keen on bringing in the former Celtic loanee.

Here’s the full story.

Scott Malone speaks

Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone
Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone

Scott Malone has made some excellent comments following his move from Town to Derby.

Here’s a little snippet:

That was the most pleasing thing for me, not only making my debut and making over 20 appearances, but for a club like Huddersfield to stay in the Premier League.

It was a massive achievement and I thoroughly enjoyed my last 12 months.

You can read the full quotes here.

Sessegnon to stay at Fulham

Fulham owner Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to deny rumours of Ryan Sessegnon leaving Craven Cottage.

We’re not selling Ryan Sessegnon. We’ve never considered it! I couldn’t sit back and read these false rumours anymore, had to say something.

Ryan’s key to this Fulham squad; he’s one of the top young talents worldwide and in our plans for Premier League success.

Come on Fulham!

Countdown

The clock is ticking...

Manchester United done

Jose Mourinho has said Manchester United are not likely to sign any more players ahead of the transfer deadline at 5pm today.

What we're expecting

With Town moving Jordan Williams and Scott Malone out of the club yesterday, we’re expecting a quieter day at PPG Canalside.

But there are a few deals which could still take place with seven-and-a-half hours of the transfer window remaining.

Michael Hefele looks likely to leave Town for the second division today, with Collin Quaner also attracting interest from Championship side Preston.

Isaac Mbenza has been strongly linked with a move into the John Smith’s Stadium, but the club remain tight-lipped over any potential deal.

Palace to sign Ayew

The Eagles are reportedly set to sign Jordan Ayew from relegated Swansea City.

Town in talks with Forest over Hefele

Michael Hefele for Huddersfield Town in a pre-season friendly versus Accrington Stanley. Photo: John Rushworth
Michael Hefele for Huddersfield Town in a pre-season friendly versus Accrington Stanley. Photo: John Rushworth

Nottingham Forest are reportedly in “advanced discussions” to sign Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele.

Here’s the full report.

Scott Malone leaves

Scott Malone shoots against Bournemouth
Scott Malone shoots against Bournemouth

Late last night Scott Malone put pen to paper on a permanent move to Derby County.

Here are all the details on the deal.