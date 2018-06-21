Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer has been linked with another temporary move away from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old spent 18 months on loan at the John Smith's Stadium, aiding Town to a first promotion to the top-flight in nearly 50 years in that spell.

Palmer returned to the Blues in January 2018 after struggling for game time in the top flight with the Terriers, but the England youth international is now being linked with a move back into the Premier League.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are keen on taking the former Town man, with Chelsea team mates Kenedy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also on Rafa Benitez's wanted list.

The paper claims Brazilian Kenedy, who was on loan at Newcastle last season, is the Toon's No.1 choice, followed by Loftus-Cheek, but the Magpies face stiff competition for both signatures.

The winger is thought to be valued at around £20m and could be sold to raise transfer funds, while England youngster Loftus-Cheek is attracting interest from across the top tier - and has admitted he may leave Chelsea should he not be given a chance in the first team.

The Chronicle suggests that will lead Benitez to take a different Chelsea star on loan next season, and that the Spaniard has been keeping tabs on the former Terrier, who set up Jack Payne for the winner at St James' Park during Town's promotion season.

It is said that no final decisions will be made until Newcastle's managerial situation has first been resolved however.